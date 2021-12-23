Tesla's Premium Connectivity is now charging $9.99 per month, but a suggestion from a Twitter user for an entire year at only $99 gets popular with a known personality. The person is none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk that thinks that this is a great idea; it suggests that it may soon be applied or adopted by the clean energy company.

Tesla Premium Connectivity: Yearly Subscription at $99; What Is It?

Tesla offers its 'Connectivity' services for free but for navigation only.

However, if people want to get Live Traffic Visualization, Music Streaming, Internet browser, Video Streaming, Satellite View Maps, and more, they need to get premium connectivity. Tesla offers different subscription features for its drivers and users, which is apparent in the many products it has for its fleet.

Currently, it costs $9.99 per year, but a Twitter user suggested that Tesla could offer a yearly subscription at a lower price.

The clean energy provided an answer, but it is not direct feedback to the user's queries, but something that may bring a new experience for all.

Elon Musk Thinks its a Good Idea

The person that provided the answer is none other than the Tesla CEO.

Elon Musk responded via Twitter, and here the CEO thinks that it is a "good idea" for the service.

Good idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2021

The only thing unclear now is if it would come to the public soon enough or be another drawing board for the company, focusing on the many offers it brings.

Tesla Offers and Subscriptions

Tesla has many offers to the public regarding its subscription packages that include several popular recommendations of the company that provides different services available. However, not everyone is eligible for this as it would depend on the model number or year of the vehicle if it could avail the features from the company.

However, one of the popular offers of the company, like its ability to play games for drivers, is now under investigation by the NHTSA for its safety violations, as it allows drivers to play while in transit.

Another popular offer of the company is the Full Self-Driving subscription it will soon launch once the feature is fully available for the public to use, something which is not yet here for its users. Tesla will charge people using the FSD service as much as $100 per month as they use the service.

The price is subject to change as it develops too.

Other offers and subscriptions from Tesla will soon come, especially when it brings different services to the table for people to use. It would not be limited to those mentioned above, even despite the Tesla Premium Connectivity, soon to maybe offer it for yearly payment at discounted rates.

