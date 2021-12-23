When looking for potential crypto projects that could multiply exponentially in value, one technique investors make use of is to look for projects that have small market caps. With that in mind, check out the top 15 potential crypto projects that have market caps that are under $200 million.
High Gains and High Losses
It is important to note that not all projects succeed but the ones that do end up doing extremely well. As per the list provided by Ben GCrypto on Twitter, Gitcoin is a project that was able to bring in a positive 44% price change in the last 30 days.
Despite the red market with some of the projects like BENQI, Tomochain, and Verasity turning in a negative 41%, the tweet refers to them as "promising" projects. To give more context, Ben GCrypto, on his Twitter description, is the CEO of Generation Crypto Media. Generation Crypto Media gives updates on Twitter regarding crypto projects, DeFi, and other information regarding crypto projects.
The tweet, however, notes that the list of the top 15 projects was based on what they think investors should take a closer look at. One way for potential investors to research more is to check the projects out on CoinGecko to learn more about their website, performance, price, and other important details.
Top 15 Potential Crypto Projects with Market Caps Under $200M
Here is the list of the the 15 cryptocurrency projects that have market caps that are under $200 million:
Stratis
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: STRAX
-
Total market capitalization: 197 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 23 percent
Balancer
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: BAL
-
Total market capitalization: 196 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 10 percent
Numeraire
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: NMR
-
Total market capitalization: 195 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 16 percent
Klever
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: KLV
-
Total market capitalization: 189 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 22 percent
Venus
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: XVS
-
Total market capitalization: 177 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 38 percent
Bounce
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: AUCTION
-
Total market capitalization: 176 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 20 percent
Orion
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: ORN
-
Total market capitalization: 172 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 34 percent
TrueFi
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: TRU
-
Total market capitalization: 169 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 33 percent
BENQI
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: QI
-
Total market capitalization: 169 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 41 percent
SafePal
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: SFP
-
Total market capitalization: 168 million USD
-
30 day price change: positive 16 percent
Clover
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: CLV
-
Total market capitalization: 166 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 30 percent
Gitcoin
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: GTC
-
Total market capitalization: 164 million USD
-
30 day price change: positive 44 percent
Aavegotchi
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: GHST
-
Total market capitalization: 163 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 6.8 percent
TomoChain
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: TOMO
-
Total market capitalization: 162 million USD
-
30 day price change: negative 41 percent
Verasity
-
Cryptocurrency ticker: VRA
-
Total market capitalization: 152 million
-
30 day price change: negative 41 percent
