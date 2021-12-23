When looking for potential crypto projects that could multiply exponentially in value, one technique investors make use of is to look for projects that have small market caps. With that in mind, check out the top 15 potential crypto projects that have market caps that are under $200 million.

High Gains and High Losses

It is important to note that not all projects succeed but the ones that do end up doing extremely well. As per the list provided by Ben GCrypto on Twitter, Gitcoin is a project that was able to bring in a positive 44% price change in the last 30 days.

Despite the red market with some of the projects like BENQI, Tomochain, and Verasity turning in a negative 41%, the tweet refers to them as "promising" projects. To give more context, Ben GCrypto, on his Twitter description, is the CEO of Generation Crypto Media. Generation Crypto Media gives updates on Twitter regarding crypto projects, DeFi, and other information regarding crypto projects.

The tweet, however, notes that the list of the top 15 projects was based on what they think investors should take a closer look at. One way for potential investors to research more is to check the projects out on CoinGecko to learn more about their website, performance, price, and other important details.

Top 15 Potential Crypto Projects with Market Caps Under $200M

Here is the list of the the 15 cryptocurrency projects that have market caps that are under $200 million:

Stratis

Cryptocurrency ticker: STRAX

Total market capitalization: 197 million USD

30 day price change: negative 23 percent

Balancer

Cryptocurrency ticker: BAL

Total market capitalization: 196 million USD

30 day price change: negative 10 percent

Numeraire

Cryptocurrency ticker: NMR

Total market capitalization: 195 million USD

30 day price change: negative 16 percent

Klever

Cryptocurrency ticker: KLV

Total market capitalization: 189 million USD

30 day price change: negative 22 percent

Venus

Cryptocurrency ticker: XVS

Total market capitalization: 177 million USD

30 day price change: negative 38 percent

Bounce

Cryptocurrency ticker: AUCTION

Total market capitalization: 176 million USD

30 day price change: negative 20 percent

Orion

Cryptocurrency ticker: ORN

Total market capitalization: 172 million USD

30 day price change: negative 34 percent

TrueFi

Cryptocurrency ticker: TRU

Total market capitalization: 169 million USD

30 day price change: negative 33 percent

BENQI

Cryptocurrency ticker: QI

Total market capitalization: 169 million USD

30 day price change: negative 41 percent

SafePal

Cryptocurrency ticker: SFP

Total market capitalization: 168 million USD

30 day price change: positive 16 percent

Read Also: Top Crypto Fear & Greed Index Back to Neutral at 45 | Out of the Bearish Market?

Clover

Cryptocurrency ticker: CLV

Total market capitalization: 166 million USD

30 day price change: negative 30 percent

Gitcoin

Cryptocurrency ticker: GTC

Total market capitalization: 164 million USD

30 day price change: positive 44 percent

Aavegotchi

Cryptocurrency ticker: GHST

Total market capitalization: 163 million USD

30 day price change: negative 6.8 percent

TomoChain

Cryptocurrency ticker: TOMO

Total market capitalization: 162 million USD

30 day price change: negative 41 percent

Verasity

Cryptocurrency ticker: VRA

Total market capitalization: 152 million

30 day price change: negative 41 percent

Related Article: Dormant Address Worth $11M Activated After 9.1 Years

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.