With only two years in the solar power industry, BLUETTI has been manufacturing top-tier solar powered generators armed with premiere equipment meant to make a sustainable future. From heavy-duty solar generators down to the most portable ones, the solar power company continuously adjusts to the customer and environmental demands.

This time, BLUETTI will be taking a step forward with the world's first sodium-ion solar generator. Here's everything we know about the solar generator so far.

What Is the Most Powerful Solar Power Generator?

BLUETTI Power Inc, stationed in Las Vegas, is a global manufacturer of solar energy gears comprising solar powered generators, photovoltaic panels, and other related accessories.

The creation of BLUETTI is built on expertise in the energy storage industry, and its operations started in 2019. Two years into the business, the solar power company has set forth solar generators of all ranges that would seamlessly integrate into everyone's life.

As a leader in the residential solar solution market, the AC200P, EP500, and AC300 power stations launched over the past two years have stood out from the competition.

For now, the company is planning to integrate sodium-ion batteries into its upcoming solar products. In a recent announcement, BLUETTI revealed that they would be rolling out the world's first sodium-ion solar generator, NA300, and its compatible battery pack, B480.

BLUETTI NA300 and B480

In the NA300 and B480, all the style and appearance settings of the EP500 Pro are seamlessly carried over, especially the four 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output port driven by the inverter's 3,000W pure sinusoidal output.

Because of this feature, the NA300 can power most household electrical appliances, even heavy-duty ones.

A second advantage is that the NA300 further exceeds the EP500 Pro's incredible 2,400W solar input to 3,000W. It is also regarded as the fastest charging solar generator given its ability to charge from 0% to 80% in a short half-hour via 6,000W swift AC charging + PV dual charging, so for both AC and PV, 3,000W is the maximum.

Due to the limitations of the sodium-ion battery technology today, the NA300 only delivers 3,000Wh, less than the 5,100Wh of the EP500 Pro. However, it does support up to two B480 battery modules, with 4,800Wh each, for an incredible total capacity of 12,600Wh.

As long as the unit is recharged by solar panels, it can maintain a constant supply of electricity even in cases of power outages or natural disasters for several days or even a week.

The NA300 also provides a 240V, 6000W connection with a Fusion Box, as well as another NA300. It can also connect to IoT remote control brought by either iOS or Android, and other benefits shouldered by EP500 Pro.

NA300 and B480: Are Sodium-Ion Batteries Better Than Lithium?

Although it has a lower energy density, the first-generation sodium-ion battery has similar security and long cycle life to LiFePO4 batteries found in many BLUETTI products.

Despite the similarities, the sodium-ion battery has a competitive edge in cost, low-temperature performance, quick charging, and other electrochemical functions due to its chemical properties.

Moreover, BLUETTI's sodium-ion batteries can reach 80% SOC in less than 30 minutes at room temperature. Additionally, the sodium-ion battery pack from NA300 and B480 retains more than 85% of its capacity in a low-temperature environment of -20°C.

With a system integration efficiency of over 80%, the solar powered generator with sodium-ion batteries is perfect for winter use or places where temperatures can go very low.

Features

Designed with EP500 Pro's style and appearance, as well as the plugs and output port

Features a 3,000W solar input

Charges from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes

Retains over 85% of its capacity even in cold temperatures

Contains a system integration efficiency of 80%+

Pros

Can power up heavy electrical appliances

Can power up houses for more than a week

Charges quickly

Perfect for a low-temperature environment

Low cost

Non-toxic material

Cons

Only delivers 3,000Wh which is less than EP500 Pro's 5,100Wh, restricted by the battery's capacity

What Can You Power Up With BLUETTI?

With BLUETTI's wide range of solar powered generators, you can run electrical appliances at home. Besides offering solar generators you can use at home, there are also portable ones. In this case, NA300 can do both.

Using NA300, you can juice up your handy devices wherever you go-if you fancy a van life and the likes. At the same time, you can also use it to power up your home when the electricity is down or during a natural disaster for a safer route.

What makes NA300 one of the best solar generators you can come across is the sodium-ion battery suitable for your needs. Along with these utilizations, you can also use the solar generator for heavy medical equipment, plus other utilities that need power.

Are Solar Generators Worth the Money?

Because solar powered generators contain renewable energy sources and can function better than traditional electricity, it is indeed worth the money. The NA300, for instance, covers most functions of electrical power to light up your home.

However, besides solar power generation, the NA300 is run by sodium-ion batteries, the first in the world, for greater advantages. More than being non-toxic, it makes the solar generator useful in times of need by its capacity to ignite several devices, machines, and appliances, plus a clean and quiet operation.

Solar generators like BLUETTI NA300 and B480 are worth the money since they provide steady off-grid power, require little maintenance, and require no additional expenses after they are purchased.

BLUETTI NA300 and B480 will make their debut at CES in 2022, plus announcements from the solar company for their new products to anticipate. Keep up with more updates only at BLUETTI's official website.

