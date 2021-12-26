When investing in cryptocurrency for the long term, knowing certain events regarding crypto projects is essential for making better choices. With that, there are a few upcoming notable events to happen for different promising blockchain projects.
The Importance of Fundamental Research
While some would argue that technical analysis is more important than fundamental analysis, investors would usually disagree. When it comes to crypto, the fundamental analysis could help make better decision-making depending on the investor or trader's intentions.
Just like in the stock market, data is very helpful. This is why knowing what is going to happen with certain projects could allow investors to make better-calculated decisions when it comes to participating, positioning, entering, or even exiting certain crypto projects.
As per top7ico on Twitter, there are ten different events coming that could significantly impact the crypto projects. These projects include both tradable projects and upcoming projects involving different blockchains.
Upcoming Tradable Projects Crypto Events:
Clearpool
- Cryptocurrency ticker: CPOOL
- Event: launch of public testnet
- Market cap: 37.2 million USD
- Date: December 27
XDEFI
- Cryptocurrency ticker: XDEFI
- Event: launch of LP through Pylon Pools on Terra blockchain
- Market cap: 33.1 million USD
- Date: December 28
Paribus
- Cryptocurrency ticker: PBS
- Event: launch of staking for PBX
- Market cap: 31.5 million USD
- Date: December 28
Humans
- Cryptocurrency ticker: HEART
- Event: launching of staking HEART on KuCoin
- Market cap: 76.9 million USD
- Date: December 29
Upcoming Projects Crypto Events:
Ftribe Fighters
- Event: F2 advanced box sale launch
- Initial market cap: 734,580 USD
- Initial price: 0.022 USD
- Date: December 28
Artem
- Event: ARTM IDO will be launching on 4 launchpads
- Initial market cap: 4,070,000 USD
- Initial price: 0.045 USD
- Date: December 28
Arenum
- Event: ARN IDO to launch on SolRazr
- Initial market cap: 937,500 USD
- Initial price: 0.375 USD
- Date: December 29
Solice
- Event: SLC IDO to launch on Solanium
- Initial market cap: 3,024,000 USD
- Initial price: 0.07 USD
- Date: December 29
Cryptoa Vs Zombie
- Event: CVZ to be initially listed on PancakeSwap
- Initial market cap: 325,375 USD
- Initial price: 0.019 USD
- Date: December 30
ICOs and Other Events
The good thing about tradable projects is that they can be researched on platforms like CoinGecko, unlike upcoming projects that haven't launched yet and are still expected to ICO. With that, not all upcoming projects listed above are going to ICO, with some of them already existing and can be bought on different platforms.
As per top7ico, they compiled the list of the top events expected to occur within the week. The events include promising blockchain projects with both tradable tokens or tokens that are yet expected to launch soon.
