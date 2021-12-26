When investing in cryptocurrency for the long term, knowing certain events regarding crypto projects is essential for making better choices. With that, there are a few upcoming notable events to happen for different promising blockchain projects.

The Importance of Fundamental Research

While some would argue that technical analysis is more important than fundamental analysis, investors would usually disagree. When it comes to crypto, the fundamental analysis could help make better decision-making depending on the investor or trader's intentions.

Just like in the stock market, data is very helpful. This is why knowing what is going to happen with certain projects could allow investors to make better-calculated decisions when it comes to participating, positioning, entering, or even exiting certain crypto projects.

As per top7ico on Twitter, there are ten different events coming that could significantly impact the crypto projects. These projects include both tradable projects and upcoming projects involving different blockchains.

Upcoming Tradable Projects Crypto Events:

Clearpool

Cryptocurrency ticker: CPOOL

Event: launch of public testnet

Market cap: 37.2 million USD

Date: December 27

XDEFI

Cryptocurrency ticker: XDEFI

Event: launch of LP through Pylon Pools on Terra blockchain

Market cap: 33.1 million USD

Date: December 28

Paribus

Cryptocurrency ticker: PBS

Event: launch of staking for PBX

Market cap: 31.5 million USD

Date: December 28

Humans

Cryptocurrency ticker: HEART

Event: launching of staking HEART on KuCoin

Market cap: 76.9 million USD

Date: December 29

Upcoming Projects Crypto Events:

Ftribe Fighters

Event: F2 advanced box sale launch

Initial market cap: 734,580 USD

Initial price: 0.022 USD

Date: December 28

Artem

Event: ARTM IDO will be launching on 4 launchpads

Initial market cap: 4,070,000 USD

Initial price: 0.045 USD

Date: December 28

Arenum

Event: ARN IDO to launch on SolRazr

Initial market cap: 937,500 USD

Initial price: 0.375 USD

Date: December 29

Solice

Event: SLC IDO to launch on Solanium

Initial market cap: 3,024,000 USD

Initial price: 0.07 USD

Date: December 29

Cryptoa Vs Zombie

Event: CVZ to be initially listed on PancakeSwap

Initial market cap: 325,375 USD

Initial price: 0.019 USD

Date: December 30

ICOs and Other Events

The good thing about tradable projects is that they can be researched on platforms like CoinGecko, unlike upcoming projects that haven't launched yet and are still expected to ICO. With that, not all upcoming projects listed above are going to ICO, with some of them already existing and can be bought on different platforms.

As per top7ico, they compiled the list of the top events expected to occur within the week. The events include promising blockchain projects with both tradable tokens or tokens that are yet expected to launch soon.

