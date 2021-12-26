Apple's activation servers are now feeling the holiday rush and it is busy this holiday season as new devices come to their new owners, ready for its time for use and activation. People are now getting the new iPhones and iPad, and while a lot are thinking it is their fault (or their internet's), it is not because the Cupertino company is looking at an overload for its servers.

Apple Activation Overload: Holiday Rush Catches Up

Checking over Apple's server statuses now, it shows a green light on all of its services and servers that bring the online features of the devices connecting to the company. However, it is not all green and merry earlier this Christmas, as people that received their smartphones are all activating it for their use and personal preferences.

However, earlier in the season, 9 to 5 Mac reported that there was an overload in the systems of Apple's activation servers as a lot of people tried it out and with some failures in the process. Nevertheless, the problem is not that massive, especially as after a couple of tries (and a painstaking one in the process), it continued and finished its setup.

Apple servers are trying to ease the overload

Apple is now aware of the problem and is working on its servers to handle the massive load in its systems.

The overload was a lot to take for Apple, especially as it is on a holiday during the season as well.

The company is easing the volume of users aiming to activate their devices for their use and preferences, as the new devices arrived on Christmas.

User volume for the activation overwhelmed its servers and showed that many are still patronizing its use, over other devices.

Apple and its iPhone Sales on 2021

Apple and its iPhone sales are massive in 2021, and despite many subjecting the Cupertino giant into "recycling" its latest release of the smartphone, it is a different device. The company demonstrated this in a repair that shows the different parts that faced replacement and tweaks, giving a concrete example of what changed on the device's hardware.

Nevertheless, Apple already lowered the production rate at 85 million before the year ends, instead of its original plan of 95 million units for the popular smartphone. The reason for this remains unknown from the Cupertino giant, but speculations point out to expected drop in the demand for smartphones, and not to mention the chip shortage.

People want the iPhone, and there is no point in denying that.

Over the years, it became the dominant smartphone choice for most users, especially as it featured one of the industry's top cameras, features, and specs that remain unseen by other brands. So for everyone that received the latest smartphone now, it is not the device that is experiencing the problems, but the servers that faced an overload on its system for activations.

