Does another one leave Meta? Apple is allegedly hiring the AR communications chief of Meta, previously Facebook, in a similar role as the company is preparing to launch its very own AR and VR headset.

Apple Allegedly Hires Meta AR Communications Chief

According to the story by AppleInsider, Apple is now making some preparations before its launch of the long-rumored AR and VR headset. These moves include allegedly hiring Andrea Shubert, who was the AR communications chief, for a similar role in their company.

There have been long going rumors about Apple working on its own VR or AR headset as part of the company's mixed-reality product line. The speculations are coming out saying these products could see a 2022 launch.

Alleged Promotion for Upcoming Apple Hardware

As per the publication, it seems like Apple is now slowly preparing for the inevitable promotion of its upcoming hardware. Mark Gurman's newsletter "Power On," as seen on Bloomberg, revealed that the Cupertino giant is building out certain parts of its team responsible for handling the launch and the marketing efforts of its upcoming hardware.

Part of these efforts is allegedly hiring Andrea Schubert, the communications and public relations head for Meta's AR. Although it could be quite plausible that Apple could have poached the employee of Meta for its very own product, external signs that confirm the hiring took place are still lacking as of the moment.

Schubert's Status Remains Working for Meta

For example, the official LinkedIn page of Schubert still states that she is working full-time for Meta as the "Director of Communications, Augmented Reality & Research at Reality Labs," which is known as Meta's consumer hardware division.

With the competitive market and the secretive nature of Apple, it seems reasonable that this type of employment change can be hidden from the public view before its launch. To add, in the past, Schubert was known for being the communications manager of the VR headset producer bought by Meta, Oculus.

Who is Andrea Schubert?

Schubert worked for five years as a director for The OutCast Agency, known for handling PR for major clients, including Oculus and Facebook. This was when Schubert was also the senior account executive at Shift Communications.

The Apple VR is expected to be a mixed-reality standalone headset that uses cameras to provide a truly mixed-reality experience. The product is thought to have an Apple Watch-like glass enclosure and an AirPods Max type of padding.

Other speculations include the headset having LiDAR sensor systems to track a user's hands for a truly controller-less experience. With that, as for the price of Apple's upcoming hardware, rumors are noting that it could cost between $1,000 up to $3,000 when it ships out sometime within the next year.

