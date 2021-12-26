The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been a long awaited product launch for Samsung fans. It is therefore no surprise that leaks are popping up, saying the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may possibly have an artificial intelligence (AI) camera upgrade to help the device take better pictures through software processing.

Tipster Reveals Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Upgrades

A certain tipster has taken to Twitter to suggest that improvements can happen to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. As per Universelce, the tipster, the improvements include 30% hardware and 70% software that comes with AI participation.

According to the story by TechRadar, it has just been a few days since the source code revealed that the company had been working on artificial intelligence algorithms. These algorithms seek to improve night time as well as low light shooting.

108MP Main Camera Sensor Upgraded with AI

The upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to be the only model that comes with a 108MP main sensor. To add, according to the latest leak, the device will also have an AI detail enhancement button that pops up when the main sensor is used.

The rumored AI processing is said to improve the details, colors, and brightness. This, however, may not be a feature that all users will enjoy as some still prefer natural photos that have not been edited by any software.

AI Enhancements by Google on Pixel Phones

The article by TechRadar details how, in recent years, AI enhancements have started to become more and more important when it comes to the quality of smartphone photos and videos. This is seen as one of the reasons why the Night Sight mode available on Google Pixel phones works favorably for users.

Google is still leading when it comes to the field of so-called computational photography. In computational photography, algorithms are used on top of the actual information that is captured by a camera sensor. The latest Pixel 6 phones are said to include more tricks than previous models had.

Samsung Competitors and Their Use of AI Technology

Apple, Samsung, and even other phone makers have actually been heavily involved in this technology as well. These include gadgets that use AI to take care of different photo and video concerns, including stabilizing shaky videos and changing the tone of an image.

It is important to note, however, that AI enhancements still can vary as far as quality is considered. The varying in quality happens in the same way that original images would vary.

Per the publication, just because a certain tech company is saying that it will be adding AI to its images, it does not always mean that they will be able to get everything right instantly. However, it can be expected that this feature will become more and more essential, even with future models.

