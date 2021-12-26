Apple rumors are popping out saying the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro could come without one of the most used hardware features ever, a SIM slot. Could this be a move to push users into using eSIM cards?

Apple Rumors Suggest Removal of SIM Card Slot

The rumor regarding Apple's massive move removing SIM cards came from a Brazilian website known as Blog Do iPhone. Also, the website is not yet listed on Apple's leak reliability site known as AppleTrack, so it is important to take this information with a huge pinch of salt.

The site says that it has an internal source working at an unspecified British company. As per the site, their source says that the tech giant is now experimenting with ways to drop the physical SIM card slot for its upcoming 2023 Pro-tier iPhones.

Physical SIM Cards to be Replaced by eSIMs?

This means that the shift will most likely happen to the iPhone 15 Pro should Apple not change its naming scheme. To add, the website, however, doesn't say that Apple is "definitely" dropping its SIM port but rather that the company is looking to find a switch.

According to the story by TechRadar, the fact that the source is an actual external company to Apple makes the rumor hard to confirm. With two years before that happens, however, it is still very likely that the company has not yet reached a decision themselves as to whether or not they will really be dropping the physical SIM cards in favor of eSIM cards.

What are eSIM Cards?

eSIM cards, as opposed to physical SIM cards, are just digital versions that are equivalent to the latter. With that, eSIM cards could make SIM ports redundant. There are already a number of products like tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches that are already using this type of technology, including Apple Watches.

As per TechRadar, despite a number of products from Apple already using eSIM, the gadget world is still pretty much dominated by physical SIMs. To expand, in the following years, even if eSIMs become more popular, the publication doesn't believe that Apple would be leading the charge.

This Change Could be Unlikely for Apple

With high screen refresh rates, 5G, and fast charging, Apple has already proven itself following trends and not trying out new things. The publication noted that they don't imagine the average consumer embracing eSIM cards that much in the next two years, which could make the estimates for 2023 still very soon.

TechRadar states that it is most likely that Samsung and Xiaomi will be making the first move when it comes to this upcoming futuristic trend since iPhones aren't actually designed for the tech-literate but rather the average tech users.

