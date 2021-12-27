Unveiling its first product at CES 2022, Movano intends to introduce wearable and affordable medical data tracking in the form of a compact smart band.

The device, coined the Movano Ring, looks almost like an expensive bracelet, yet wields inside powerful data tracking measures, including essentials like blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep and fitness tracking, among many others.

Movano intends to update the product even further into the future by way of implementing everything from blood pressure metrics to glucose monitoring. The company even aspires to bring radio frequency technology to the smart band to track wearers' medical metadata utilized alongside the Movano app.

Targeting women of all ages to start, the Movano Ring employs a far sleeker design when compared to its competitors, such as FitBit and Oura Ring. It comes in four different colois: black, copper, silver, and gold. Movano's application likewise feeds better data by giving a sleek overview of the necessities, whether the wearer has slept well or needs exercise - it's all emphasized quite plainly.

Without FDA approval, however, the company essentially wants to test the initial technology first while undergoing strict studies and clinical trials in the background. Movano intends to make its smart ring a Class II designated FDA device with technology that would be a gold mine in the field.

Utilizing radio frequency and specialized algorithms, Movano wants its smart ring to have cuffless blood pressure readings and non-invasive glucose monitoring all packaged alongside extensive SpO2 and heart rate monitoring.

Despite the overachieving nature of the product, the Movano Ring likewise wants to stay as affordable as possible in order to outcut its competitors. Movano also wants to avoid following the subscription model, like Oura and Whoop tracker. CEO of the company Dr. John Mastrototaro tells The Verge, "We're aiming for both a medical and consumer focus - the intersection of these two fields as opposed to one or the other."

The Movano Ring will be shown first at CES this coming January and will eventually reach markets by the second half of 2022.

