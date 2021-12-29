Although the GPU market is being dominated by Nvidia and AMD and other companies like Apple and Intel planning to enter into the space, there is still a huge space in the market for new players. With that, Samsung could be a new player as a benchmark result revealed the performance of a Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU.

Rumored Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU

Before gamers get their hopes up, however, it is important to note that this could be referring to just mobile GPUs as opposed to actual gaming PC GPUs. With that, it is important to take this bit of information with a large pinch of salt due to no other verifications as of the moment.

A Twitter account named Alvin shared a picture of what appears to be a benchmark along with a description of "Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU." The photo showed the ID and name called "GPU 1" along with its value "Samsung Xclipse 920."

Here's What the Code in the Image Read:

{

"id": 34,

"name": "GPU 1",

"value": "ANGLE (Samsung Xclipse 920)

on Vulkan 1.1.179",

"ivalue": 0,

"Fvalue": 0.0

},

Samsung Voyager EVT1

In a thread, the account noted that the GPU name was based on a previous benchmark result which was under the "Samsung Voyager EVT1," noting that "this one is called Xclipse 920..."

As of the moment, there is no additional information regarding the model but a similar model in name called the GeForce 920m by Nvidia. In another tweet, however, there was a mention of the Samsung Voyager EVT1.

Samsung Voyager EVT1 Benchmark

Another Twitter account, Tron, shared pictures of the GPU info for the Samsung Voyager EVT1 with the serial number 0x000073AO. The photo included a Geekbench score of 1073 for single-core score and 3389 for multi-core score.

As per the date of the benchmark, the result information noted that it was presented on Sept. 13 at 11:43 a.m. The results, however, showed that it was for mobile with the operating system for Android 12.

The picture also revealed model and model ID being for the Samsung SM-S906B using a one processor 8 core topology with a base frequency of 1.73 GHz. The picture also revealed the memory information showing it to be at 6.90 GB.

First Exynos 2200 Public Geekbench

1 * 2.59Ghz Big core

3 * 2.50Ghz Middle core

4 * 1.73Ghz Little core



8GB RAM

Scores look like in power saving mode



GPU info

ANGLE (AMD, Vulkan 1.2.174 (Samsung Voyager EVT1 (0x000073A0))

AMD open-source driver-2.0.0)https://t.co/1fUMeyI5yU pic.twitter.com/cTeY4iREn2 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 13, 2021

How True is the Rumor?

As of the moment, since Samsung isn't that competitive in the PC space, it would be most likely that their GPUs would also be meant for their mobile devices. This, however, does not dismiss the possibility that Samsung could venture more into the PC or laptop space later on.

Although there are already Samsung laptops like the Galaxy Book Pro 360, they are using Intel processors with little to no description regarding their GPU.

