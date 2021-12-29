Although the Android 12 has officially been available for quite a while, brands are still putting effort into updating their devices with the latest OS. With that, ASUS has started rolling out its very own Android 12 "stable" update for the ZenFone 8 as well as the ZenFone 8 Flip after a series of beta versions.

ASUS Announced Android 12 Release Schedule

According to the story by XDA-developers, Samsung started rolling out the One UI 4.0 for its device after it was initially paused from release due to bugs. Aside from Samsung, ASUS has finally rolled out the stable update for the Android 12 as well for its ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip after completing beta versions.

A few months ago, ASUS officially announced the release schedule for the Android 12 on its smartphones and a rollout timeline for the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip, which was supposed to start in December of this year.

ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip Android 12 Update

ASUS has officially announced that they will start to roll out the Android 12 update for the ZenFone 8 as well as a ZenFone 8 Flip during a post on the official ZenTalk forums. The announcement was accompanied by download links for those that want to update their devices manually.

Luckily, a simple way is to update the Android 12 on the ZenFone 8, bumping up the software version to 31.1004.0404.73, which is expected to take 3.04GB in size. The update can only be installed if the device is currently on Android 11 with the 30.12.112.72 firmware version.

Here's the Official Changelog for the Android 12

Android 12 upgraded system

Revamp in contacts, mobile manager, phone, calculator, file manager, clock, gallery, sound recorded, weather, settings, local backup, data transfer, setup wizard, system update apps

Adjusted notification tray, Quick Settings panel, and volume panel to the new Android 12 design

Added camera, dashboard, and microphone indicators, shown clipboard access, microphone access features, and approximate location access

The ASUS safeguard will be replaced with Android 12 Emergency SOS

New widget page design will be introduced in Launcher. Adjusted position of the screenshot option as well as removed the hot seat app icon on the Overview page

Quick Settings layout option will be removed in the Display settings

SIP calling support will be removed from ASUS Phone as Android 12 won't be natively supporting SIP calling

Warning Regarding Android 12 and Third-Party Apps

It is important to note, however, that there are still some apps that are not compatible with the new Android 12. Due to the update being relatively new, users might have to wait for some apps to update before using them.

