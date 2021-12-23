From the first tweet to the first this and the first that, another "first" will be making its way into the blockchain and is going to be sold as an NFT! With that, the first SMS text message ever has now been sold as a $150,000 NFT!

What are NFTs?

For those wondering what NFTs are, these are non-fungible tokens that exist on the blockchain built on top of hashes that are used by cryptocurrency. These NFTs represent ownership, meaning if a person purchases the NFT, they own the original copy of that particular digital asset.

According to the story by Engadget, Vodafone has been able to turn the first-ever text message that was sent into a non-fungible token or NFT! With that, the buyer of the NFT will have the bragging rights and full ownership of the first SMS text message ever in existence.

First SMS Text Message Sold as NFT in Paris for $150,000 Ether

The particular NFT sold at an auction house in Paris, Aguttes, for $150,000 worth of Ether. The company has also announced what they plan to do with the money.

As per Vodafone, they will be donating the proceeds from the sale of the first SMS text message ever to the United Nations Refugee Agency to support people who were forcibly displaced based per a press release NewsCentre.

Who was the Text Message Sent to?

In order to put things into perspective as to just how old the oldest SMS is, over 29 years ago, the director of Vodafone during that time, Richard Jarvis, got the first text message ever from programmer Neil Papworth. To add, suitably enough, the text was sent in December and read "Merry Christmas."

Although the content of the first text message ever didn't strike as that exciting, the use of this technology led the foundation for several decades of communications to follow. CNN also noted that the anonymous auction winner would also receive a copy of the communication protocol for the first SMS.

Aside from having the first text as an NFT, the buyer also got a certificate of authenticity as well as a digital frame that can display an animation of a phone that received the first text message ever.

Other Notable Tech Milestones Being Sold as NFTs

The first text message being sold as an NFT adds to the stack of telecommunications landmarks that have been turned into NFTs. With that, just recently, Jimmy Wales sold the first-ever Wikipedia edit as an NFT at auction for $750,000.

Early this year, the web's source code was minted by Tim Berners-Lee which sold it as an NFT for charity.

With the first text message being sold as an NFT, this leaves little room for imagination as to what could be the next significant-tech milestone that could be sold as an NFT.

