With quite a lot going on in the cryptoverse before the end of the year, a lot of the top 10 in 2020 are no longer on the top 10 of this year. To add, in an unexpected turn of events, the Binance Coin or BNB has made its way to third place just under Ethereum and, of course, Bitcoin.

Top Cryptocurrencies Now vs. a Year Ago

As seen on CoinMarketCap, a lot has changed between the top 10 a year before and now. With projects like Solana SOL and Cardano ADA catching up in terms of market cap, the crypto space is getting larger and larger.

As of the moment, Bitcoin's market dominance has dropped under 40%, leading analysts to believe that it could finally be altseason once again. Altseason, for those unfamiliar, altcoins (any coins aside from Bitcoin) start to take a major chunk of the market.

As per the website BlockchainCenter.net, the altcoin season index is ranked at 43 out of 100, putting it still a little bit towards Bitcoin season but just shy of neutral. With a little bit more push and a higher rating, altseason could finally begin.

Here are the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to End the Year:

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency ticker: BTC

Market cap: 905,867,792,614 USD

Circulating supply: 18,914,200 BTC

Price: 47,972.30 USD

Ethereum

Cryptocurrency ticker: ETH

Market cap: 450,921,131,662 USD

Circulating supply: 118,939,882 ETH

Price: 3,802.26 USD

Binance Coin

Cryptocurrency ticker: BNB

Market cap: 88,130,758,448 USD

Circulating supply: 166,801,148 BNB

Price: 530.21 USD

Tether

Cryptocurrency ticker: USDT

Market cap: 78,180,022,793 USD

Circulating supply: 78,149,556,327 USDT

Price: 1.00 USD

Solana

Cryptocurrency ticker: SOL

Market cap: 2,537,773,452 USD

Circulating supply: 309,349,223 SOL

Price: 176.56 USD

Cardano

Cryptocurrency ticker: ADA

Market cap: 1,778,408,958 USD

Circulating supply: 34,186,758,179 ADA

Price: 1.40 USD

USD Coin

Cryptocurrency ticker: USDC

Market cap: 3,863,739,517 USD

Circulating supply: 42,073,790,065 USDC

Price: 1.00 USD

XRP

Cryptocurrency ticker: XRP

Market cap: 2,227,216,750 USD

Circulating supply: 47,535,964,473 XRP

Price: 0.8449 USD

Terra

Cryptocurrency ticker: LUNA

Market cap: 2,948,362,684 USD

Circulating supply: 362,455,290 LUNA

Price: 87.18 USD

Polkadot

Cryptocurrency ticker: DOT

Market cap: 2,023,872,962 USD

Circulating supply: 987,579,315 DOT

Price: 28.76 USD

TRX and HEX No Longer on the List

With the shift of a lot of cryptocurrencies like Tron or HEX being pushed down the list, 2022 would be an exciting year to see which cryptocurrencies do make it. Although not noted on the list, Polygon MATIC also has huge plans and a strong following like SOL and ADA, with followers believing it to be a potential substitute for Ethereum.

As of the moment, however, Ethereum remains in the second spot, only shadowed by Bitcoin. As to Vitalik's moves for 2022, it is yet to be seen if ETH will be able to deal with the slow speeds and massive gas fees.

