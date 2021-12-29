With quite a lot going on in the cryptoverse before the end of the year, a lot of the top 10 in 2020 are no longer on the top 10 of this year. To add, in an unexpected turn of events, the Binance Coin or BNB has made its way to third place just under Ethereum and, of course, Bitcoin.
Top Cryptocurrencies Now vs. a Year Ago
As seen on CoinMarketCap, a lot has changed between the top 10 a year before and now. With projects like Solana SOL and Cardano ADA catching up in terms of market cap, the crypto space is getting larger and larger.
As of the moment, Bitcoin's market dominance has dropped under 40%, leading analysts to believe that it could finally be altseason once again. Altseason, for those unfamiliar, altcoins (any coins aside from Bitcoin) start to take a major chunk of the market.
As per the website BlockchainCenter.net, the altcoin season index is ranked at 43 out of 100, putting it still a little bit towards Bitcoin season but just shy of neutral. With a little bit more push and a higher rating, altseason could finally begin.
Here are the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to End the Year:
Bitcoin
- Cryptocurrency ticker: BTC
- Market cap: 905,867,792,614 USD
- Circulating supply: 18,914,200 BTC
- Price: 47,972.30 USD
Ethereum
- Cryptocurrency ticker: ETH
- Market cap: 450,921,131,662 USD
- Circulating supply: 118,939,882 ETH
- Price: 3,802.26 USD
Binance Coin
- Cryptocurrency ticker: BNB
- Market cap: 88,130,758,448 USD
- Circulating supply: 166,801,148 BNB
- Price: 530.21 USD
Tether
- Cryptocurrency ticker: USDT
- Market cap: 78,180,022,793 USD
- Circulating supply: 78,149,556,327 USDT
- Price: 1.00 USD
Solana
- Cryptocurrency ticker: SOL
- Market cap: 2,537,773,452 USD
- Circulating supply: 309,349,223 SOL
- Price: 176.56 USD
Cardano
- Cryptocurrency ticker: ADA
- Market cap: 1,778,408,958 USD
- Circulating supply: 34,186,758,179 ADA
- Price: 1.40 USD
USD Coin
- Cryptocurrency ticker: USDC
- Market cap: 3,863,739,517 USD
- Circulating supply: 42,073,790,065 USDC
- Price: 1.00 USD
XRP
- Cryptocurrency ticker: XRP
- Market cap: 2,227,216,750 USD
- Circulating supply: 47,535,964,473 XRP
- Price: 0.8449 USD
Terra
- Cryptocurrency ticker: LUNA
- Market cap: 2,948,362,684 USD
- Circulating supply: 362,455,290 LUNA
- Price: 87.18 USD
Polkadot
- Cryptocurrency ticker: DOT
- Market cap: 2,023,872,962 USD
- Circulating supply: 987,579,315 DOT
- Price: 28.76 USD
TRX and HEX No Longer on the List
With the shift of a lot of cryptocurrencies like Tron or HEX being pushed down the list, 2022 would be an exciting year to see which cryptocurrencies do make it. Although not noted on the list, Polygon MATIC also has huge plans and a strong following like SOL and ADA, with followers believing it to be a potential substitute for Ethereum.
As of the moment, however, Ethereum remains in the second spot, only shadowed by Bitcoin. As to Vitalik's moves for 2022, it is yet to be seen if ETH will be able to deal with the slow speeds and massive gas fees.
