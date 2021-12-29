Tumblr on Apple's iPhone has hidden sensitive or NSFW content from its users on its iOS app, even if they are adults.

Tumblr on Apple's iPhones and Sensitive Content

As such, users of Tumblr on iOS have been seeing a prompt that reads: "This content has been hidden." It further explains that the said post has been concealed due to the possibility of containing "explicit content."

As per the news story by PCMag, the microblogging social media platform has already offered its explanation behind its move to hide sensitive content on its iOS app.

It turns out that the absence of NSFW or not safe for work content on the app of Tumblr for iPhone users has to do with pleasing the policies of the Apple App Store.

Tumblr said in a statement that the move to remove explicit content is "to remain available within Apple's App Store."

Tumblr's Hidden Content

That said, the social media app on iOS decided to "extend the definition of what sensitive content is" in order to follow the guidelines of the Cupertino giant for its app marketplace.

What's more, Tumblr also specified that its users from the iPhone app would also find that some of the photos that they receive via private message are hidden as well.

Also, blogs in the platform that feature any sensitive content may be gone from the search results.

Aside from that, the iPhone app has also hidden both the likes and reblogs count of content that has been identified as "explicit content."

Tumblr's Banned Words

On top of that, the microblogging social media, Tumblr, has also blocked numerous words from both the tag and search results of the platform for its iOS app, according to the news story by Quartz.

To be precise, its app on iOS is now limiting the search access of its users for words like "beard, "selfie," and "single dad," to name a few of the hundreds of banned terminologies.

Apple App Store vs. Sensitive Content

It is not the first time that an app had to block some content on its platform to please Apple's guidelines.

In fact, it is worth noting that the instant messaging platform, Discord, has also gone on to restrict the access of its users to NSFW content to keep up with the rules of the iPhone maker.

As such, Discord told its users that to access the explicit content in the messaging platform, they will have to go to its web or desktop version.

