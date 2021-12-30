Tumblr Blocks Over 400 Search Terms in its iOS App to Avoid Apple App Store Ban | List of Some Banned Words

Tumblr implemented some changes on its iOS app to comply with the Apple App Store guidelines last week. Recently, the social media platform has blocked more than 400 search terms to mitigate the possibility of being banned.

The announcement came after a former Tumblr developer said that the App Store review process was perplexing.

With that, here's everything you need to know about this report. Get to know some words that could be rejected in the app.

Tumblr and Apple's Current Predicament

According to a report by 9to5Mac, some search terms on Tumblr could likely result in an immediate ban.

Most importantly, app developer Sreegs wrote on a blog that Apple App Store reviewers would see "porn" keywords as forbidden on Tumblr. For every update on the iOS app, the platform will need to resubmit the application as part of the review process.

Moreover, the report indicated that the banned words, phrases, and even images would entirely depend on the judgment of the random reviewers. This is the reason why it is confusing to follow on the other side.

Tumblr recognized the changes right away following its blog post, which pointed out the differences in recommended content and search terms. On its part, the company would align its adjustment on the App Store guidelines when users use the app on the iOS platform.

The report said that for the company to remain on the App Store, it would need to "extend" the definition of sensitive content.

In some cases, people would encounter the message, "This content has been hidden. This content has been hidden because of potentially suggestive or explicit content." This would indicate that a search may not yield any results at all.

List of Some Banned Terms on Tumblr iOS app

9to5Mac listed some keywords that could strike a ban on the App App Store. Here are some of them.

Addiction

Anorexia

Antisemitism

Bipolar

Bulimia

Depression

Domestic abuse

Eating disorder

Insomnia

Mental illness

Misogyny

Racism

Sexism

Sexual harassment

Suicide prevention

Xenophobia

Apart from these terms, Forbes reported that censorship also includes violent phrases such as ACAB (All cops are bad) and other related words. The odd part here is that words like "my post," "girl," and "donate" are counted in the banned list on the Tumblr iOS app.

Furthermore, the iOS version of the platform does not also welcome "reblog," "repost," and even the word "submission."

Tumblr Android and Desktop App Not Affected by Restrictions

The NSFW restrictions on the app might have a huge impact on iOS users, but the desktop and Android users appear to be unaffected by these changes, Forbes reported.

Tumblr sees the current situation as frustrating, yet it has plans to bring "meaningful developments" for users who the selection of sensitive content has impacted.

Currently, the platform is not yet sure about the exact timeline for the duration of the recent implementation. However, it mentioned that it is now working to deliver additional features that will lead to a "less restricted iOS app experience."

In 2015, Tech Times reported that Tumblr launched "Web visibility" for users' privacy. This feature was useful to keep out unwanted visitors on the blog posts.

Elsewhere, Tumblr rolled out "Post Plus" in the US. Those who subscribe to this feature will receive exclusive content from their valued creators.

