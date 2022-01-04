Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association Speech and Language Therapist, Richard Cave, took us back to how Toyota helped the MND patients, the main deal of people who have this disease, and why there is a need to see it as "just a label."

Motor Neuron Disease

Motor Neuron Disease or MND, is a disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that tell the muscles what to do, a disease that does not have a cure.

Cave shared that its effects are that the muscles in the body parts get progressively weaker, such as in the arms, legs, and neck. In time, people will lose the ability to speak. Thus, they will be using devices to speak with their friends. In the United Kingdom, the number of people who have it is 1 of 300, and around 5000 people live with this very cruel disease.

MND Association and Toyota: Lights of Hope

Cave highlighted that they have been working with different tech companies to help those people with motor neuron disease to live their lives the way they want to.

"More recently, we are thrilled to work with Toyota. This became about as the MND Association became Toyota's Charity of the Year. And so, we have been working with them for the past year or so, Cave shared in a Tech Times Exclusives interview.

Toyota's Human Support Robots

Cave said they are excited about Toyota's human support robots. They think this is an amazing move from a tech company like Toyota -- applying their knowledge to help people in everyday life who live with motor neuron disease and help their families. The speech and language therapist think that it is an incredibly useful technology in the hopes of making a real difference in the future.

"Toyota helped us to have testing support for humans to spread awareness and let people feel ok, to keep them from communicating, even if they have MND," Cave stated.

One other thing that Toyota did with them was filming the story of Anthony Walsh, a man living with MND, who became the UK's first home trial of Toyota's Human Support Robot (HSR). They also gave Walsh's family the extended version of his everyday journey with the robot, for his family to have something to look back at.

It's a legacy that Walsh can leave to his family. A message of survival.

Read Also: Military Veterans At Greater Risk For Motor Neurone Disease

"MND is just a label. What we are really talking about is people." - Richard Cave

Cave highlighted that what we need to remember is that "MND is just a label," and what we are really talking about is "people." Cave shared his close relationship with Anthony Walsh, a man living in London with MND, who has a wife and children. He used to play football and used to watch his team play. Within months, he is in a wheelchair. It became very different to him as he is independent. He is beginning to change a bit, becoming more and more tired.

"So, working with Anthony, with a wonderful family is helpful. He became a way for us to have a synthetic approximation of his natural voice, that can be used as a communication device later, if he needs it. We try our best to maximize the person's identity and voice, as voice and identity are strongly linked," Cave further remarked.

In the Toyota Project, Toyota offered a human support robot to try it in Walsh's home. As per Cave, it went really well, and it was not the finishing touch that is cool and not in the technology in the prototype, but in the concept that makes it so good.

By the day Walsh used it, from the action of getting something from the fridge or getting a tv remote, or just any stuff, he can coordinate with the robot, rather than asking his wife or children for help. It is like having independence with technology.

Inside Feelings of People with MND

Cave shared that people with motor neuron disease are becoming weaker also inside, with their feelings. It wasn't easy because they wanted to communicate and keep talking.

In reality, Cave pinpointed that as how they communicate becomes more difficult. They feel like they are a burden. Some of them feel that they are not confident anymore. Thus, one of the missions of the MND Association is allowing everybody to be educated on empowering these people, more on the inside, of what they are feeling. It really is a matter of education.

What exactly can be done for MND?

"As a speech therapist, and not a doctor, I think that the progression today of MND-ALS can be laid by a short spare of time. But there is a lot of research to depend on," Cave shared.

Anthony's case is a light that if this helped him deal with MND, this technology could also be used by other people in different communities.

Related Article: Toyota Human Support Robot Trial at Home Launches in the UK, Brings Assistance to Man With Mobility Issues

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Riene Cortes

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.