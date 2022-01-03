SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Raptor 2 engine operates at 300 bar main pressure chamber meant for the Starship spacecraft for its upcoming missions. The new version of the Raptor beat the previous record it held last 2019, particularly those used for the other spacecraft of the space company.

SpaceX Raptor 2 Engine Operates at 300 Bar Main Pressure Chamber

Elon Musk got all "science guy" on Twitter earlier when he revealed the improvement of the new Raptor 2 engines compared to its original release of the famed machine. The Raptor 2 now operates routinely at 300 bar main pressure, which Musk said is more than its previous capabilities; thus, setting a new future for the company.

The public knows that the Raptor 2 engine is for the Starship rocket, soon journeying for Mars to bring the first humans to the neighboring planet.

The improvement shows that SpaceX developed the rocket all these years, with its first focus on the Falcon spacecraft and original versions of the Super Heavy and Starship.

Raptor 2 now operates routinely at 300 bar main chamber pressure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2022

SpaceX Raptor 2: Beats 2019 Record, For Starship Rocket

However, the Raptor 2 is best known for its intended use in the latest Starship, particularly in SN20, the newest vessel for the multi-planetary mission.

Raptor reached 268.9 bar today, exceeding prior record held by the awesome Russian RD-180. Great work by @SpaceX engine/test team! pic.twitter.com/yPrvO0JhyY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2019



The new engine beats the 2019 record of the original Raptor, outputting 268.9 bar, which was an achievement two years ago as it surpassed a Russian rocket. Since then, the engine has been made for the use of different rockets of the company.

SpaceX Starship: Is it Ready for Mars?

SpaceX is only waiting for the environmental approval of Starship's launches from the public and Federal Aviation Authority, especially as Boca Chica and the U.S. people have a say in this. The timeline goes later than initially planned by the CEO, saying that it would have its answer by the end of February.

The Starship launch may probably happen by early March.

Musk has been teasing SpaceX's Mars mission enough to excite the public on social media.

The reason behind this may be because of Starship's capabilities and readiness for its mission to go live soon. However, despite its business's optimism and fast track, Musk still said that the first Mars mission with a human crew may begin a decade from now, probably in 2031.

Mars will not go anywhere, but humans will try to reach Mars within the decade, as the SpaceX CEO promised. The Raptor 2 brings a new tech for SpaceX, which significantly improves the quality of its launches with a new engine developed from years of research and trials.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

