Elon Musk's SpaceX multi-planetary plans to bring people to different places and locations in the galaxy are because of his love for humanity, as revealed in an interview with Lex Friedman. The SpaceX CEO also announced the new schedule for the first orbital flight of the Starship spacecraft, together with its dedicated Super Heavy Booster rocket.

Elon Musk: SpaceX's Multiplanetary Plans is for His 'Love' for Humanity

An excerpt from the recent Lex Friedman interview of Elon Musk is about many things regarding the CEO's ventures, but one thing stood out from the interview.

The topic is about why does Musk pushes for humans to become multi-planetary.

The answer of the CEO draws inspiration from his aspirations to make it possible, and this is because of his love for humanity and seeing it prosper.

Musk even confirmed this on social media by replying to the said excerpt of the video interview tweet. The dedication of the CEO pulls deep from within, and one of SpaceX's missions is not only about going out of the planet. But to also do it for the people of this world.

Read Also: Clean Energy 2022: Elon Musk Claims Sustainable Power Generation Is Not Known to Most People

I do — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2021

SpaceX Starship First Orbital Flight: When's It Happening?

In another tweet, the CEO confirms the first orbital flight of Starship to happen in the coming year.

However, there is a slight schedule change as the FAA will have an answer later than January, now happening towards the end of February. By then, the Starship would test its wings by early to late March, if fortunate.

FAA approval is the schedule driver. Their latest update says end of February. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2021

Elon Musk SpaceX: Multiplanetary Species

The famous tech CEO and billionaire believe that people are meant to be multi-planetary species that can venture and prosper from one planet or space location to another. Musk greatly believes that SpaceX can bring one of the first vehicles in the world to transport humans safely from the home planet to the likes of Mars and other nearby systems.

Musk asks the public for their support in helping make humanity a multi-planetary species, with SpaceX as its top sponsor or benefactor for this venture.

With SpaceX, the public will have a chance to have a vessel for this aspiration, and the people will need to show their willingness to the cause for it to push through different regulations or laws.

Together, SpaceX and the people will make the dream of Elon Musk come true and bring the first humans to another planet. The Mars mission is not far from reality as they developed the spacecraft already, with the stainless steel Starship only awaiting its signal for its orbital flight tests.

Nevertheless, after the round of tests by the company, it would soon hold its uncrewed flight towards Mars.

Related Article: SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Endanger Chinese Astronauts, Beijing Complains; Evasive Maneuvers Were Forcibly Conducted

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.