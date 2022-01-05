To kick off the third day of CES 2022, GM explores its "Ultium Edfect," the company's vision for innovating and expanding upon a zero-emission future.GM's Marry Barra takes the stage to introduce the future of the auto industry by redefining transportation thanks to zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion potentials.



Barra explains how GM started as an automaker and has slowly adjusted into a platform innovator. The company will utilize world-class technology solutions to bring carbon neutrality to the world by 2040.



The company also seeks to expand upon its EV fleet by investing $35 billion into electric vehicles by 2025. GM plans to launch 30 EVs globally within that same time frame and by 2035 expects to offer both light and heavy-duty EVs.GM likewise wants to improve upon production via fully power ring its Ultium Cell battery production facilities with renewable energy by 2025. Barra highlights how the company has situated $25 million into climate equity to impact the world through sustainable production solutions.



This is the backbone of GM's "Everybody in" campaign, wherein the Ultium chassis hardware battery shines. Through this technology, GM will work together with several alternative industry specialists, such as Liebherr, Hydrotec, and Pure Watercraft, to innovate upon the future of transportation technology.



Ultifi is the company's ambitious software spec, which will implement instant updates to vehicles and include several other interesting features, like updating drive train concepts. Ultifi is thus far only available on seven GM rides but is GM's at the heart of GM's push for software-defined vehicles. This Linux-based software platform will endeavor frequent delivery of upgrades, apps, and drive train capabilities, while also featuring robust cybersecurity protection and cloud infrastructure.



Ultifi will allow consumers to perform additional upgrades, such as altering interior themes, enabling teen driver settings, and even smart home feature-set integrations.



Ultium and Ultifi will give GM the keys to positively impact the world, thus its aptly named "Ultium effect" campaign. But it isn't just based on EVs and software.



GM's BrightDrop is a fully electric logistics concept for delivery systems supported by a sophisticated cloud-based platform. It will attempt to reimagine delivery through cutting-edge technology, such as recently developed EV 600 delivery trucks for FedEx.



FedEx and BrightDrop are progressing delivery concepts through its EV implementation via an electric container called an EP-1. FedEx vies to be carbon neutral and will adhere to this vision by allocating 50% of its fleet to electric vehicles by 2025.



BrightDrop is also collaborating with Walmart for 2-hour doorstep delivery potentials and Will aid in Walmart's expansion of the In-Home delivery system. BrightDrop is equipping Walmart with 5,000 EVs that will hit streets by 2023.



These implementations of EVs will work towards building better infrastructure and cleaning the world. Walmart is also working on autonomous deliveries via EV rides and plans to become a "regenerative company."



Barra also unveiled GM's new Ultium EV Cheverlote, a purposeful Chevy Silverado EV. The pickup truck will reimagine trucking via several variants, higher-end concepts, and other body architectures.

The Silverado EV can last up to 400 miles on a full charge and regain 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Its RST model will feature push-started wide open watts mode, which will give the truck a ton of flexibility across driving terrains.



Other various features include 10,000 pounds of towing capability, tighter turn radius maneuverability, and a hands-free driving experience included for certain roads. GM's EV Silverado will also have 10 total outlets and can charge almost everything, even other EVs.



GM's flagship Ultifi EV vehicle will launch in spring 2023, starting at $39,900 MSRP.

