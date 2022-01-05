Hyundai Heavy Industries recently sealed the deal with Palantir, focusing on its venture to build a new digital data platform for the company's operations. The goal here is to create new software for the South Korean shipbuilder, with their chosen partner being a known company in the United States, focusing on data and software development.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, Palantir to Venture on Digital Data

The Hyundai Heavy Industries came to Las Vegas for CES 2022, but it also had other plans in the U.S. for the expansion of its business. That is because, before the tech showcase, Hyundai Heavy Industries met with Palantir to discuss a new venture that these companies would make. The focus both have is on the digital data platform for the Korean ship maker.

The company aims to create a digital platform to better its business and manage its daily operations, bringing out the best it can on its projects.

The venture with Palantir will focus on Hyundai Heavy's shipbuilding and offshore engineering, industrial machinery, and energy data needs.

Hyundai Heavy Industries and its CES 2022 Plans

Hyundai Heavy brought a lot for CES 2022 from its latest showcase in the event.

The South Korean company focuses on an autonomous navigation system on a boat with Avikus, part of its latest venture.

However, the HHI will also focus on the arrival of robotics within the company's focus on ship manufacturing.

One of its focuses is also to build a hydrogen-powered ship for a sustainable future.

Hyundai's Focus on the Future

Hyundai is not just a motor company, mainly as the South Korean company is now focusing itself on other forms of digital technology. The leading company announced its plans of a new metaverse and its focus on the completed acquisition of Boston Dynamics and its popular robot machines, featuring collaborations with famous names in the business.

The motor company is also focusing its ventures on the start of the future, focusing on electric vehicles. The company is also leaving behind internal combustion engines in the past, venturing on fully electric cars that run only on clean energy.

Hyundai's future ventures include a lot, and it rides on the motor company and its heavy industries. The famous conglomerate from South Korea is all about moving forward, focusing on modern solutions to better its service. The data platform with Palantir will surely evolve the way the company does its business for better management.

