BaaSid, a Taiwanese tech firm, has unveiled its new blockchain-based products and services. Right now, the blockchain market is further rising, thanks to the rising values of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other big names.

Aside from cryptos, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) also appear in various fields, especially in the gaming industry. Because of this, BaaSid wants to use blockchain technology to offer new services to multiple agencies and companies.

Unlike other tech firms, which focus on a single blockchain product or service, the Taiwan-based technology startup will offer different blockchain-based solutions for NFTs, gaming, digital storage, as well as cybersecurity and chain finance management.

CES 2022: BaaSid's New Blockchain-Based Solutions

CES Exhibitor Media Center's report provided some of the blockchain solutions that BaaSid will offer. These include the so-called Pistis DID or Decentralized Identifiers, specifically designed to enhance cybersecurity.

This new identification service allows consumers to have a unique identifier, which is also cryptographically verifiable. As of the moment, the new Pistis DID is already compatible with W3C (World Wide Web Consortium).

Aside from this, the company also unveiled its new GameFi/NFT adapter. This blockchain solution allows you to have a one-stop solution for game developers.

"The past year has also seen the exponential growth of NFTs and the introduction to the mainstream market of the concept of the metaverse," said BaaSid's CEO James Huang.

Since the NFT market is further expanding, BaaSid decided to create the new GameFi adapter, which is expected to help the traditional game developers to enter the non-fungible token gaming industry.

Other Baasid's Blockchain Solution

Aside from NFT gaming and cybersecurity, the giant Taiwanese tech firm also decided to release blockchain solutions for traditional businesses.

As of the moment, BaaSid helps banking agencies to have their own blockchain-based credit or debit card verification systems. On the other hand, the company also offers solutions for managing supply chain systems' platforms.

Meanwhile, BaaSid also wants to help reduce the rising carbon emissions across the globe, which lead to the creation of the Greenus Eco Platform. Thanks to the arrival of this solution, companies, and people will be encouraged to reduce their carbon footprint.

