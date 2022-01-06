CES 2022: BMW Unveils Theatre Screen With Amazon Fire OS | Next-Level In-Car Cinematic Experience

CES 2022 has presented more about in-car technologies. One of them belongs to BMW which recently unveiled its cinematic tech display dubbed "Theatre Screen." This innovation could hint at transforming a bland car into a "private cinema lounge" for all its worth.

BMW Theatre Screen at CES 2022

According to a report from The Verge, BMW showed its 31-inch screen display, which will soon be rolled out to the public. During the event, the German luxury carmaker did not reveal any particular date of its launch.

The company mentioned that it could fit into the ceiling of highly-expensive cars, thus, later creating a mini-movie studio at the back seat.

It's important to note that the Theatre Screen could allow content streaming under the 16:9, 21:9, or 32:9 aspect ratio. It features 8K resolution viewing (8000 x 2000), and it is powered by Amazon's Fire OS, suggesting that you can access more apps through the Fire TV platform. You can also take advantage of the 5G connection inside your car.

What's interesting about this in-car technology is its touchscreen display, allowing you to use small touchpad controls in your vehicle's rear doors.

Related Article: Hyundai Heavy Industries, Palantir Seals the Deal on Digital Data Platform with Better Software; CES 2022

BMW 4D Sound on Theatre Mode

If you're wondering how it works, the Theatre Screen consists of more than 30 speakers, notably from Bowers & Wilkins. According to the Munich-based firm, the sound from this audio equipment could be considered as "4D" since listeners could feel the sound and its vibrations from the rear seats.

BMW toured the viewers on its blog during the tech show when it showed its "functioning prototype" for the Theatre screen. However, the automaker did not reveal the specific model of the car where the in-car system will be installed.

It mentioned that the car in the demo is said to be coming from the new luxury 7 series of the BMW. Aside from that, the company did not reveal the possible price for this add-on and even its release date.

The presenter for the firm spoke that the features shared similarities to what will be launched in series production. This hints that this technology could likely appear in other upcoming tech events.

"We develop immersive, digital experiences for sheer driving pleasure. In Theatre Mode, the rear of the interior is transformed into a private cinema lounge. With the 31 inch display, 5G connectivity, 8K resolution, surround sound, and individual streaming program, an unprecedented experience is created that sets new standards for in-car entertainment, " BMW AG Development Board of Management member, Frank Weber said in a press release.

For other CES-related stories, get to know more about social audio as explained by Clubhouse Head, per Tech Times. You can also check our latest report about the BBalance Bath Math, the first smart bath in the world which uses footprint recognition.

Don't forget to stay tuned and click CES 2022 for more updates.

Read Also: CES 2022: GM Advances EV Automotive Concepts With Ultium and Ultifi

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.