As a well-known French manufacturer of computers (PC, Mini PC, workstations, embedded PC, and etc.,) and peripheral accessories, BLEU JOUR keeps on innovating to provide to all of its customers what they will not necessarily find elsewhere: a unique design, high-quality performances, and maximum safety to fulfill the highest demands. KUBB SECURE mini PC, its latest innovation, protects users' data from any malicious act or hacking. A highly secure computer was introduced for the first time at the CES in Las Vegas, just like all the brand's design PCs, including the latest one, RIDG.

KUBB SECURE securely safeguards your data

Theft, hacked passwords and encryption keys, hacked and spied emails, information system security breaches, loss of data from local and/or online storage, identity theft, phishing, data compromises while on the move and telecommuting, securing temporary and occasional terminals, SMS security breaches (SS7), ... with KUBB SECURE all this stops !

Thanks to Freemindtronic's GREEN TECH SECURE CARD technology, this mini PC makes it impossible for someone to access your secrets by isolating them from the computer, information, and telephone systems. This non-connected device works only on demand and without contact via an NFC phone serving as the user interface.

So easy to use

In just one click, I can encrypt! In just one click, I can decrypt! : Simply download the Freemindtronic application on your Android phone (NFC technology). Then, just place the SECURE CARD on the back of your phone near the NFC antenna. Your card will then immediately and without contact encrypt your texts, photos, videos, and files. You can then send the message via the method of your choice: SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Email, or other. Your recipient will proceed in the same way to decrypt the message using their own SECURE CARD.

KUBB SECURE is available from the 1st Trimester of 2022, delivered with the GREEN TECH SECURE CARD and the NFC phone - Price to be confirmed

* Green Tech: The KUBB SECURE card is made of fiberglass epoxy and runs for life without a battery. Saves secrets for 40 years without using any power source. A secure card for peace of mind with many benefits :

➢ Anonymous

➢ Undetectable

➢ Batteryless

➢ Cloudless

➢ Unbreakable

➢ Waterproof until 45m deep

➢ Heat resistance until 250°F

➢ 40 years warranty

RIDG, a piece of art on your desk !

Developed in collaboration with the designer Pierre Cabrera, the new RIDG PC offers a cutting-edge and modern design to meet the desires of all content creators, architects, and other individuals for whom design is particularly important to beautify their office or home.



This extremely quiet computer is an art object that integrates an Intel® Xeon vPro® processor as well as the most powerful graphics cards, NVIDIA Quadro P2200 or NVIDIA RTX A4000, thus offering excellence in various fields, such as video editing, architecture, and 3D modeling.



Equipped with 2 super-fast ThunderboltTM 3 (USB-C) ports and 4 USB 3.1 Gen2 (USB-A) ports, RIDG allows you to transfer large files to external storage devices but also to connect cameras or monitors. Thanks to Bluetooth® 5.0 and WiFi 6 you can connect wireless devices instantly.



With a five-year warranty, and available in 8 colors (orange aluminum, sanded amber, black, chocolate, chrome, wine, velvet blue, purple), RIDG PC's price starts from 3 995.00 € Tax included.

