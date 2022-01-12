MiHoYo and "Genshin Impact" bring gamers to a whole new spectrum of festivities and events, especially with the last Alps Waypoint Lighting coming this January 13. The event entitled "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" welcomes everyone to join the last event of its holiday special, marking a new year for all Travelers.

The final stage of the holiday event of "Genshin Impact" is here, and it has come to conclude the festivities.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, fans all over the world are invited to join the event and witness the "Enchanting Journey of Snows and Stars" event. It will bring a global broadcast that invites all players of the game to join the special event, concluding the holiday season in the game.

Not only does the event end the holiday season in "Genshin," but it also commemorates the first anniversary of the in-game snowy mountain range in Dragonspine. Players still have something to do other than enjoy the festivities. It is to illuminate the Teleport Waypoint placed in the Alps and help reach the One Million Participants milestone to unlock a spectacular ceremony.

How to Watch the Last Alps Waypoint Lighting and Event

People will get a chance to watch the event unfold live as well, with the different media partners and live streams that miHoYo will hold for the Travelers in "Genshin Impact."

The event is available on Twitch, YouTube, and VK.

For Twitch, users can witness the event at 22:00 (UTC+8:00) or 3:00 PM PST on Jan. 13.

YouTube and VK will have their stream available by 23:00 (UTC+8:00) or 4:00 PM PST on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The YouTube stream will have a replay available even after the event concluded, giving players that did not have the opportunity to join the stream, to still witness the event for themselves.

What to Expect in Genshin Impact's Lighting Event

The last lighting event of the Alps is an important one for "Genshin Impact" and miHoYo as it concludes the 2021 holidays that transitioned its events to this new year. Moreover, it creates a milestone in the event that invites more than one million participants to enjoy the festivities and join other players in a single mission.

The light show will also feature a musical performance from known artists, particularly those affiliated with "Genshin Impact's" popular score on its soundtrack and game. The game developers want to take this opportunity to celebrate with the world, especially with the many milestones it achieved last 2021, with a new year to look forward to in 2022.

