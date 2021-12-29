Heads up, gamers! Do you know that this month is the anniversary of Genshin Impact's Dragon Spine? Before saying goodbye to 2021, the developer and publisher miHoYo is bringing a series of events to commemorate a year since Genshin Impact's Dragonspine area launch.

The game developer announced on Wednesday, Dec. 29, a series of events that will be held in the Alps, one of the real-world references of Dragonspine! As we all know, the EU's highest ski resort has been Genshin Impact-themed. In the anniversary of the Dragonspine launch, players worldwide can join the web event, claim rewards and wonderful moments in the Alps, and help unlock a grand Alps Waypoint Lighting Ceremony live global broadcast in mid-Jan!

The Alps Fun Fact:

The Alps have been one of the inspirations in Genshin. These are the highest and most extensive mountain ranges in south-central Europe, stretching approximately 750 miles or 1,200 kilometers in a crescent shape across eight Alpine countries such as France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco, Italy, Liechtenstein, and Slovenia.

Because of the Alps' icy appearance, MiHoYo used it as a reference for one of its most popular maps, the Dragonspine, which contains snow-capped areas and ancient ruins.

"Today I'd like to share with you something special that Genshin Impact is bringing more events in the Alps, one of the real-world references of Dragonspine! EU's highest ski resort has been Genshin Impact-themed, and players worldwide can join the web event," said MiHoYo via an email message sent to TechTimes.

'Genshin Impact' Real-Life Event 2022

The new event called "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" would last from Dec. 29 at 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8) until January 9, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. (UTC+8).

Dear Travelers, the "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" web event is now available. Participate to light up the snow-capped mountains and earn Primogems.



Click to join event: https://t.co/Kqvgkz4QZP



View the full notice here: https://t.co/XeuzG6ch4f#LightUpTheAlps pic.twitter.com/a3ZF6dec3v — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 29, 2021

"Participate in the web event, select the region, an "Alps Illumination Representative," and make your own illumination souvenir card," explained MiHoYo via its official HoYoLAB blog post.

Today, the game publisher confirms that participants will get exciting freebies, such as 20,000 Mora, 3 Goulash, and 30 Primogems if they reach certain numbers.

These are specifically around 300,000, 600,000, and up to 1 million players. But, MiHoYo also clarified that each of the three rewards mentioned above would be limited to only 3 million participants.

If you want to see more details, you can visit this link. On the other hand, feel free to check the other photos below. Just see how MiHoYo is now transforming the Alps!

'Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars' Highlights

On the official email message sent by MiHoYo, the giant title creator provided the highlights of the latest "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" event. These include the following:

A lucky draw launching later today on official Genshin Impact social media channels for participants to win iPhone, iPads, and Genshin Impact merchandise.

n the web event, players can help light up a waypoint placed in the Alps and make a wish with chances to send them atop a Tree of Wishes in the Alps

A grand Alps Waypoint Lighting Ceremony to be broadcast worldwide in mid-January on Twitch, YouTube, and VK once reaching the participant milestone

Europe's highest ski resort Val Thorens is now Genshin Impact-themed to celebrate Dragonspine's first anniversary Web event, "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars."

For more news updates about "Genshin Impact" and other related happenings, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

