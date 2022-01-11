Apple has officially discontinued the Beats Pill Plus speaker. The portable wireless speaker no longer shows up on both the Apple or Beats' websites.

First released in 2015, the Beats Pill Plus was the first speaker released under the Beats brand since the music company was bought by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.

According to 9to5Mac, the more refined version of the original Beats Pill speaker, the Pill Plus,has sleeker monochromatic color options and comes with an added Lighting port for charging.

Both Apple and Beats would continue to go on to create a lineup of headphones over the next five years since the merger, with products like Powerbeats and Beats Fit Pro. Both products have the same H1 chips and software integration as Apple's original earphone, the AirPods.

However, the company did not show the same love for the Beats Pill lineup. There was no other model created after Beats Pill Plus and the company did not add support for Apple's AirPlay standard nor add an integrated Siri support, according to CNET.

In fact, Apple has not released another portable speaker either under the Apple brand or the Beats brand despite the expansion into smart home speakers with the HomePod and smaller HomePod mini. The latter happens to be the sole standalone speaker that Apple currently has available.

For now, a lot of other portable battery-powered speakers have come out to fill the niche that Apple never really pushed through with its Beats-branded options.

There is the Sonos Roam speaker, which offers both Bluetooth feature and works with Apple's AirPlay 2 standard, together with the modernized versions of the Ultimate Ears speakers that the Beats Pill Plus used to compete with.

Other Amazing Speakers You Can Purchase

The discontinuation of the Beats Pill Plus may have come as a surprise to owners of the said device, but do not worry as there are equally impressive speakers that are available If you are looking for an upgrade. These are the devices you can check out that you can connect your Apple devices to.

You can get the JBL Link portable speaker with incredible features, including hands-free voice assistance, wireless streaming through Wi-Fi, a charger cradle, and Apple AirPlay 2. The speaker is waterproof and once it is charged, you can get up to 8 hours of wireless music, according to WhatHiFi.

You can also purchase the Linn Series 3. It is said to be the best sounding AirPlay speaker that is available, thanks to Linn's proprietary Exakt technology. The technology aims to reduce the phase errors by delaying higher frequencies so that they arrive to your ear at the same time as lower frequencies.

It can also keep the data of the music signal in the digital domain for a long time in order to avoid degradation that is caused by signal processing.

There is also Sonos One which now boasts Amazon's Alexa smart assistant for voice controls. With its room-filling sound, it stands apart from the glut of smart speakers. Throw in AirPlay 2's tech and the fact that the Sonos One fits seamlessly into a multi-room set-up, it is the perfect replacement for your Beats Pill Plus.

