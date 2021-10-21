Apple's Beats Fit Pro has been leaked, and it was none other than the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, Kim Kardashian, which was spotted wearing it as she was strolling around Los Angeles last week. The Beats Fit Pro was speculated from the Cupertino company but was never confirmed until now, physical evidence of the device.

The Beats line is a popular one that Apple owns, and while it has focused on the AirPods for quite some time already, it still did not forget one of its early acquisitions from Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Last October 18, the AirPods 3 was revealed, but that did not stop people from speculating on a new device by the Beats line from Apple.

Apple Beats Fit Pro: Did Kim Kardashian Leak It?

Apple and Kim Kardashian are not known to work together, but his estranged husband, Kanye West, is known to be a music icon, which may give him exclusive looks on new products. It may be so that Kim K. has gotten these pair from "Ye," or her other friends that are known in the industry that can get their hands on this device.

Media personality Kim Kardashian has been photographed seemingly wearing a pair of #Apple's yet to be released "Beats Fit Pro" earbuds. https://t.co/hCGxA8IJbf pic.twitter.com/Jhao9iHEd4 — primo4k  (@primo4k) October 21, 2021

As reported by the Daily Mail, the reality star was "running some errands" in L.A. when she was spotted wearing a pair of wireless earbuds that has the color purple. It was said that it resembles the previous model from Apple, and it is the Beats Studio Buds that was also spotted from the Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James.

Not much is confirmed now with regards to specs, release date, and pricing, but this confirms the availability of the product in the market or a confirmation of its existence. It was initially speculated by 9 to 5 Mac to be coming from the Cupertino giant, but initially, it was not backed with concrete details.

Apple Beats Fit Pro First Look

Apple's Beats Fit Pro is one promising device from the Cupertino giant, especially if the rumors and speculations are true. First of all, it is a device that would have Apple's H1 chip that is popularly known to be included in the likes of the AirPods lineup, powering the devices' features.

Moreover, it would have an Active Noise Cancellation feature, something that the AirPods Pro has and already featured on its device.

What it brings to the table is that it is made for active people, and it aims to debut a snug fit on one's ear for any activity.

Apple Beats Fit Pro: When is it Coming?

It remains unknown when the Apple Beats Fit Pro is coming, and there are no release dates that the leaks have provided already. The Unleashed event just concluded last October 18, and the Cupertino giant has only released the AirPods 3 then.

However, Kim K. has the device already, and it would signify that it would come shortly.

