SpaceX Starships has been featured on Katy Perry's new "When I'm Gone" music video, along with Alesso, which also included what looks like a Boston Dynamics robot.

SpaceX Starships Featured on Katy Perry, Alesso Music Video

As per the news story by The Byte of Futurism, the Starship spacecraft of Elon Musk's space exploration firm made a massive cameo on the latest music video release of Katy Perry and Alesso for their single.

The whole official music video carries a futuristic theme with robots and rockets as the backdrop for the performance of Katy Perry.

The video began with Katy Perry seen to be using a payphone, but when she walked away from it- Starship spacecraft stood tall behind her.

According to the report by Tesmanian, it looks like the latest music video of the pop star flaunts a CGI copy of the Starbase launch site of SpaceX.

In fact, the location where Perry was seen dancing and singing to the tune of her latest single appears to be CGI inspired from the facilities of the space firm in Texas.

Katy Perry Music Video and Boston Dynamics Robot

What's more, the pop star was also seen in the new music video walking along with a robot.

It is worth noting that SpaceX owns a fleet of Boston Dynamic robots, which could be found strolling on various locations in its facilities in Texas.

The robot dog has been serving as a helping hand to the engineers of SpaceX when they are testing the spacecrafts of the company.

The cameras of the Boston Dynamic robots could detect various stuff on the site, such as leaks, temperature changes, and other notable anomalies.

On top of that, SpaceX is also using robot dogs to observe major tests wherein its engineers could not come close due to the risks that it carries.

The Starbase is home to two kinds of Boston Dynamic robots, namely "Zeus" and "Apollo."

Read Also: NASA and SpaceX Fire Earth Defending Rocket to Shield from Giant Asteroids in the Future

Katy Perry and SpaceX

Futurism further noted in the same report that the pop star has previously graced a SpaceX launch.

As per the report by Vogue, Perry hosted the pre-event live stream of SpaceX and NASA, which was streamed live on Discovery Channel way back in May 2020.

The liftoff of two astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, to the International Space Station or the ISS, was eventually delayed due to an issue with the weather.

Related Article: SpaceX, NASA DART to Crash Spacecraft to Asteroid to Change its Course; Elon Musk Reacts with Meme

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.