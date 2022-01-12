Exynos 2200 will launch along with Samsung's Galaxy S22. Learn more about what happened with the company's initial announcement regarding the launch of the Exynos 2200.

Samsung to Launch Exynos 2200 with Galaxy S22

Something quite weird happened with the Exynos 2200, and just recently, the company was supposed to host an event for the chipset alone. Quite surprisingly, however, Samsung quietly deleted its initial tweet announcing a launch that was supposed to happen along with the Galaxy S22.

According to the story by XDA-developers, it is quite rare for companies to cancel launching events and presentations, especially without saying so. Although Samsung hasn't given an explanation, the company confirmed that the Exynos 2200 will now be launching alongside the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launch Globally

A certain official from Samsung Electronics told Business Korea that they are planning to unveil the new application processor during the time of launch for a new Samsung smartphone. There are actually no problems with the AP's very own production and performance.

The company would be launching the device along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 around the world. Rumors by Ice Universe and others even suggested that something had happened last minute when the company was testing the Exynos 2200.

Ice Universe Leaks What Potentially Happened with Exynos 2200 Launch

Ice Universe, however, did not state that the chipset was ever canceled or that it was actually being replaced by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. He noted in a cryptic tweet that a lot of things happened during the development of the Exynos 2200, referring to it as "not a good thing."

The tweet noted that Samsung has decided to postpone the Exynos 2200 release, and ever since last year, the initial release hasn't been very smooth. As per Ice Universe, the initial plan was to launch in November, but it was still canceled halfway.

What was Happening within Samsung LSI was 'Not a Good Thing'

To add, Ice Universe noted that there seems to be a lot of things happening within Samsung LSI but "not a good thing."

Other leaks and rumors said the upcoming Galaxy S22 will be equipped with the Exynos 2200 chipset outside of North America. As of the moment, Samsung phones are usually equipped with chips from Snapdragon.

Samsung Selling Galaxy S22 with Snapdragon and Exynos

During this time, however, it also seems that Samsung will still be selling the Galaxy S22 phones with Snapdragon chips in certain regions that were only using Exynos models available like in India.

As of the moment, however, it is still unknown as to whether or not there will be more to come with the saga. As noted by XDA-developers, however, it is quite strange that the company would be canceling its flagship chipset unveiling without saying anything.

