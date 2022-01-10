The Motorola Razr 3 rumored specs have finally been revealed regarding its use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and more. Could this product challenge the Galaxy Z Flip when it launches?

Motorola Razr 3 Flagship Foldable

According to the story by AndroidCentral, Motorola is now reportedly building the Razr 3 to be its very own true flagship foldable. With that, rumored specs were revealed for the upcoming Razr 3.

Motorola is now working hard at work on its very own Razr successor. To add, while there have been a lot of bits and pieces heard, there could be more information regarding the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor.

Motorola Razr 3 Rumored Specs

According to XDA-Developers, they have more information regarding the device which is tentatively called the "Motorola Razr 3." Thanks to the publication's sources, in contrast to the Razr 5G which is featuring a midrange Snapdragon 765 chipset, the upcoming Razr 3 will be working with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

According to the story by AndroidCentral, some of the other specs for the upcoming Motorola Razr include 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage, NFC, and even potentially support for Ultra-Wideband or UWB. To add, it will most likely launch along with the Android 12.

Rumored Specs Include Full AMOLED with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Although XDA wasn't able to confirm much information regarding the displays, they still indicated that the main display will most likely be a Full AMOLED along with 120Hz refresh rate. With that, Motorola could also ditch the notch in favor a hole-punch selfie camera.

As of the moment, it isn't known what changes could come to the external display. With that, details regarding the external camera setup remain unknown along with other specifications regarding the upcoming Motorola Razr 3.

Read Also: Uber Ends Support for Apple Watch | Downloads Only Met with Sad Face Emoji

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Competitor

Given the current model with just one camera, the publication notes that they hope Motorola will equip the phone along with a more versatile setup that will feature at least an ultrawide sensor. An additional telephoto camera, however, would give the device a leg up compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As of the moment, XDA's very own information lines up with claims from Lenovo's executives stating that the next-gen Razr will be featuring an upgraded processor and design. To add, it sounds very much like Motorola still has to compete with one of Samsung's best foldable phones ahead of its successor which could feature the exact same chipset.

Motorola, of course, still has to address a number of things that make the phone quite truly competitive which include battery life, software support, charging speed, and of course, price. With that being said, the publication notes that they will hopefully be learning more about the expected Razr 3 that will be launching sometime this year.

Related Article: Google Wear OS to be Upgraded with Apple Watch Feature Allowing Users to Unlock Chromebook and Android Device

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.