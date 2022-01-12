Porsche Taycan EV sales have successfully overtaken the iconic fuel-powered 911 sports car of the German automaker, at least in 2021.

Porsche Taycan EV Sales 2021

The global sales of Porsche are in, and it turns out that its electric vehicle sports sedan has increased its total sales for the last year, as per the news story by CNET.

Not to mention that its overall sales of the carmaker, regardless of what vehicle, has also climbed in the past year.

To be precise, the Gemary-based carmaker has booked a new record for its global sales after selling more than 300,000 vehicles in 2021, which is a slight 11% increase from its performance in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Taycan EV also made a new record after it sold over 40,000 units across the globe in 2021. It is a massive increase from its sales figures from 2020, doubling the previous sales performance of the electric Porsche.

European car sales of Porsche also increased by seven percent, while it skyrocketed by 22 percent in the US. In China, its total sales still saw an eight percent growth in 2021.

Porsche Taycan EV vs. 911

On the other hand, the iconic Porsche 911 sports car only sold more than 38,000 models in the past year, which is a few thousand away from the record-breaking sales of the Taycan EV.

However, it is worth noting that the sales performance of Porsche in the past quarter has shown that the Taycan EV is consistently overselling the 911 sports car. Hence, some folks who may have been tracking its sales figures quarterly may have expected this to happen.

But still, it is the first time that the Porsche Taycan EV has oversold the 911 sports car.

Nevertheless, car buyers in the United States still favor 911 over the Taycan, as per the sales figures in 2021. The EV sold a cool 9,419 units, whereas the sports car still outsold it with 10,042 models delivered in total.

Porsche EV Sales

On top of that, the German automaker also shared its total EV sales figures across the globe.

The carmaker revealed that its EV and hybrid sales in Europe account for 40% of its total sales in the region. Meanwhile, only about 13% bought electrics or hybrids in the US.

Porsche is planning to increase its electric vehicles after the successful debut of the Taycan sports sedan.

The Germany-based automaker is scheduled to release its upcoming EV for 2022, in the flesh of its five-door luxury crossover SUV, the Macan.

