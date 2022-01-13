Your virtual meeting just got more interesting and handy with Google Meet's new translated captions that support four languages: French, Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

New Google Meet Feature

Earlier this year, Google Meet began rolling out live translated captions to all users after testing them last year. This feature works on the web or mobile, but it is rather limited, translating only meetings from English into four languages: French, Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

In the Workspace blog, Google stated that "Live translated captions help video call participants communicate better by translating a spoken language to captions in another language."

Google also added that video calls equipped with translated captions are more inclusive, global, and effective because language ability is no longer a barrier for people to collaborate effectively.

Moreover, providing users with the ability to consume content in their preferred language can improve information sharing, learning, and collaboration and help ensure good results in meetings.

Although Google did not clarify who they designed this feature for, all Google meetings or training sessions with teams all over the world can be made more efficient using the feature.

Since most schools saw a shift in learning environments due to covid-19, it is also valuable in educational settings. "It allows educators to connect and interact with students, parents, and community stakeholders with diverse backgrounds," said Google.

Not just that, the live translated caption feature can provide students with the opportunity to communicate with students that speak different languages around the world.

In turn, this will increase inclusivity among parents and stakeholders, bridging the gap between different linguistic backgrounds.

How to Activate Live Translated Captions?

To activate this feature, users should first switch captions on in settings, set them to English, and then toggle underneath translated captions. They can then select one of the translated language options.

To learn more, you can check out the translated captions help page for Google Meet.

Google first announced this feature at the I/O developer's conference held last year. Meanwhile, Otter is also offering a similar live translated caption service that works both in Google Meet and Zoom.

According to Google, this new feature is available to meetings organized by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade customers.

The update began rolling out gradually yesterday, so you may take up to 15 days to notice it.

However, the live translated captions do not cater to meetings organized by Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic Business customers.

Ultimately, not all video conferencing platforms offer live translated captions. Only Cisco Webex, Zoom, Adobe Connect, and On24 embed captions onto the same screen during meetings. Now, Google Meet just joined the roster.

