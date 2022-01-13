Apple Explains iCloud Private Relay Error in iOS 15.3 Beta | How to Fix This Problem

Apple has slightly changed some words from its previous notice about the iCloud Private Relay error. The old message said that mobile carriers should be "solely" blamed.

According to the latest report, the Cupertino tech giant has updated the notice for all users. It said that the carriers should not always be blamed for the problem.

iCloud Private Relay Original Notice

The Verge wrote in its report that the iPhone maker changed its tune when it announced that the issue with the cell carrier could be solved. Here's what it says for those who did not see the old message about the iCloud Private Relay error.

"Private Relay is turned off for your cellular plan. Your cellular plan doesn't support ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay. With ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay turned off, this network can monitor your internet activity, and your IP address is not hidden from known trackers or websites."

Earlier this week, the notice caught the attention of iOS 15.3 beta users who were still experiencing some issues with it. Wireless network operator T-Mobile said that the issue might be happening due to the latest iOS 15.2 update, which accidentally toggled off the feature.

In defense, Apple explained that no changes took place to iCloud Private Relay upon the iOS 15.2 update, per the company's spokesperson.

Previously, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T were blamed for the issue since they have allegedly disabled it from the networks. It turned out that it was not the real case. In fact, the problem only occurred by accident.

Private Relay Notice With iOS 15.3 Beta

In another article written by Engadget, the problem fix might be as simple as tweaking some settings to return to the default one. Apple now released the updated notice in line with the iOS 15.3 beta.

"Private Relay is turned off for your cellular plan. Private Relay is either not supported by your cellular plan or has been turned off in Cellular Settings. With Private Relay turned off, this network can monitor your internet activity, and your IP address is not hidden from known trackers or websites."

In September 2021, Tech Times reported that a security flaw that hit Cloud Private Relay had been reported leaked users' IP addresses. Instead of stopping third-party trackers, it did the opposite, as the research said.

Apple Unveils Possible Fix

From the official support page of the iPad maker, the fix for the Private Relay error was rather simple. If the feature has been switched off through the cellular data, the customers should do the following steps.

Go to the network's settings. Turn on "Limit IP Address Tracking."

If they are experiencing problems with their WiFi, they can do the same thing by going to the WiFi settings.

Elsewhere, Tech Times taught the readers last October 2021 how to set up the iCloud + Private Relay on their Mac devices. The article also noted the difference between Apple's feature and VPN.

