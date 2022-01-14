Most fans of Tesla know that its CEO, Elon Musk, is no stranger to talking about cryptocurrency. The CEO recently announced that Dogecoin would be accepted, which has been confirmed on the official website. Based on their policy, only DOGE will be accepted, and the rest of the cryptocurrencies are not for now.

Wu Blockchain tweeted that Tesla announced that it would officially be accepting only Dogecoin as they are not capable of receiving nor detecting any other form of digital assets. To add, Tesla's support page details that the company will not be returning any other non-dogecoin digital asset to the senders.

Tesla's official website detailed how the company will only accept Dogecoin and that they cannot receive or even detect any other form of digital assets. The website notes that senders should ensure that they are making their purchase with Dogecoin.

Company Clarifies that Non-Dogecoin Digital Assets Won't Be Returned

Aside from the recent announcement regarding the type of cryptocurrency they will be accepting, Tesla also said that sending any other digital assets will result in the assets being either lost or destroyed. Also, Tesla cautions that non-Dogecoin digital purchases that will be sent to Tesla won't be returned to those who purchased goods.

The website also details risks, noting that customers should be careful when making payments with Dogecoin as hackers and bad actors could try to cause problems with the DOGE network or payment, which, in turn, could affect the sender's transaction. This can result in either lost or stolen DOGE, which Tesla cautions is not responsible for.

Dogecoin Network Protocol Remains Open Source

The website also mentioned that Dogecoin's network protocols remain open source meaning anyone can use it, copy it, modify it, or even share them. With that, Tesla clarifies that they do not own or even control the Dogecoin network or the software for buyers' Dogecoin wallets.

Tesla's website notes that the Dogecoin network protocols and their operating rules can be altered at any given time, like should a fork happen, and the changes can, in turn, affect the value, function, or even the name itself Dogecoin. Once again, Tesla noted that if there is a problem with the Dogecoin network itself and buyers lose their DOGE, Tesla will not be responsible for the stolen digital assets.

Tesla also laid down instructions regarding how to purchase products on their website with Dogecoin.

Here's How to Buy Tesla Products with Dogecoin:

Buyers should have a "Dogecoin wallet"

Check out with Dogecoin

Payment page will show a wallet "address" which includes both an alphanumeric code and a QR code for users to connect their wallet to

Once connected, buyers can now send Dogecoin

Tesla notes that it is still the responsibility of the buyer to make sure that Dogecoin is accurately transferred to Tesla's Dogecoin wallet.

