Apple confirmed that it will now require its employees, especially those working in retail stores, to provide their COVID-19 booster shot proof.

The giant iPhone maker also said that corporate staff should also follow the new mandatory policy. As of the moment, many manufacturers are enhancing their safety measures to prevent their employees and consumers from contracting the deadly disease.

Their efforts are currently important since the global pandemic is becoming worst. Recently, TechTimes reported that some researchers in Cyprus discovered a new COVID-19 variant called Deltacron.

Right now, Deltracron is the newest strain of the virus, following the discovery of Delta and Omicron.

Apple's Mandatory COVID-19 Booster Shot Proof

The Verge reported that Apple sent an internal email to them, confirming the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccine booster shot proof.





Also Read: COVID-19 Home Test Kits Available for Free Starting Jan. 19 for US Citizens-Where to Order?

'Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease," said Apple in its official memo sent to The Verge.

This scenario is quite different from last year since Apple did not require its employees to provide vaccine proof. However, they still need to take daily tests to ensure that they are not infected with COVID-19.

Now, Apple employees need to provide vaccine booster shot proof. They will be provided with four weeks after getting the additional vaccine shot (third dose).

What Will Happen if You Don't Follow?

MacRumors reported that if Apple employees failed to submit their COVID-19 vaccine booster proof within the provided grace period, they will be required to provide negative rapid antigen test results to the company.

They need to do this before they are allowed to enter the Apple facilities. On the other hand, the new mandatory COVID-19 booster proof will start on Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, for those who have already taken their third vaccine shots, you can ask your vaccine provider for a QR code. This will allow you to store the document on your smartphone.

In other news, Google employees also received an email about a new mandatory COVID-19 test policy.

For more news updates about Apple's anti-COVID-19 efforts and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Enhancing Your PPE This COVID-19 Pandemic Without Spending Too Much Money! Here are Experts' Suggestions

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.