Google is now requiring its employees to get their weekly molecular COVID-19 tests before entering the facilities or the offices of the tech giant.

Google and Weekly COVID-19 Tests

According to a news story by CNBC, the search engine giant issued an online memo to all of its full-time employees on Jan .14, Thursday, which explained the new COVID-19 testing policies of Google.

The health chief of Google, Karen DeSalvo, said in the employee memo that those who want to enter the facilities and offices of the tech giant need to present a negative molecular COVID-19 test result first.

On top of that, the Google health chief further added that anyone who wants to enter the premises of the tech giant is also required to share their status of vaccination.

Not to mention that they are also obliged to wear face masks that are surgical-grade while they are inside the Google offices.

Google Requires Weekly COVID Tests

Meanwhile, as per the report by The Verge, the spokesperson of the tech giant, Lora Lee Erickson, went on to confirm the memo that CNBC has obtained, saying that there is a new temporary COVID policy that Google is implementing.

The spokesperson echoed the employee memo, confirming that "anyone accessing our sites in the US are expected to obtain a recent negative COVID-19 molecular test before coming onsite."

The health chief of the tech company also stated in the memo that the new policy in place is in response to the highly transmissible variant of the novel coronavirus.

As such, DeSalvo even shared with Google employees that the Omicron variant of COVID has overtaken the Delta variant as the dominant strain in the United States.

Read Also: Google Senior VP of Android Tried to Persuade Apple to Adopt Support for RCS Pointing Lack of Support for iMessages

Google's Free COVID-19 Test

Erickson added that the search engine tech giant offers COVID tests for free.

To be more precise, The Verge said in the same report that the American tech firm is providing both of its full-time and contract employees free-at-home PCR-based nasal swab tests.

However, some contractor workers claim that the molecular COVID-19 tests, which give away negative or positive results in merely a few minutes, are only being given to its full-time employees.

The Alphabet Workers Union previously said on its Twitter account that the contractor employees of Google only get access to the PCR-based swab tests.

But the spokesperson of the tech behemoth denies this. Instead, she said that even its contractors could access its on-site molecular testing.

Related Article: Google Offers to Remove News Showcase From Search Results Amid Antitrust Investigation in Germany

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.