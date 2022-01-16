Walmart's recent trademark filings show the company's plans for NFTs and cryptocurrency. With that being said, the massive retailer looks to be getting ready to take a leap into the metaverse.

Walmart's Plans for NFTs and Cryptocurrencies

Recent trademark applications show that the company is looking to make its own NFTs and cryptocurrency, according to a report by CNBC. Specifically, the retail giant actually filed a number of trademarks on Dec. 30.

The filed trademarks reveal that the company could be planning to start selling virtual goods, which include electronics, appliances, toys, and even sports equipment. These virtual goods could also include home decor, apparel, and more, per CNBC.

Aside from selling goods, there is also mention of offering customers digital currency and even opportunity to buy and sell NFTs.

Company's Plans for AR and VR Environments

On the other hand, another application also details possibilities for "physical fitness training services" as well as classes in the field of health and nutrition. According to the story by The Verge, these applications could take place via augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environments.

The company also made another filing for the use of its name and logo in both AR and VR. An article by Bloomberg pointed out that the company had also filed trademarks for certain names like "Verse to Curb," "Verse to Home," and "Verse to Store."

Walmart's Previous 'Virtual Shopping Experience'

The filed trademarks have given a hint that the company could be preparing a virtual shopping experience for its customers. Per the article by The Verge, the new virtual shopping experience would hopefully not look like the one that was created for the company back in 2017.

As of press time, these trademark filings are publicly available on the US Patent and Trademark Office's site. Some of the filings are listed under the name "Walmart Connect," which is the retailer's own digital advertising endeavor.

Walmart Filings Accessible Through TESS

Users can access the filings through searching for "Walmart" or "Walmart Connect" on the official Trademark Electronic Search System or TESS. Carrie McKnight, a Walmart spokesperson, noted that the company is continuously exploring how the emerging technologies could shape future shopping experiences of their customers.

According to the spokesperson, the company does not have anything further to share about its plans and trademark filings. It is, however, worth noting that Walmart is routinely filing trademark applications as part of its innovation process.

Company Hiring Crypto Product Specialist

Back in August, Walmart actually posted a job listing for a crypto product specialist. This is one of the first signs that the company is growing interest in the metaverse.

Aside from Walmart, other retailers are also taking part in the metaverse as of press time. These retailers include Nike, which is looking to cash in on NFTs as well as virtual sneakers. Adidas is also currently selling its very own Into the Metaverse NFT collection while Gap is offering NFTs of the hoodies they are selling.

