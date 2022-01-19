Europol has taken down popular VPN service provider VPNLab.net following allegations about its connivance with ransomware hackers.

According to the law enforcement agency, the firm was allegedly helping hackers in the distribution of malicious files and ransomware.

Europol Seizes Criminal VPN Service Company

According to a report by PCMag, Europol said that 15 VPNLab.net servers have been shut down after the agency received reports that it was helping hackers in carrying out cybercrimes. Prior to the shutdown, the agency forced the VPN company to go offline earlier this week.

Amid the ransomware crackdown, Europol also indicated that it now replaced the original homepage of VPNLab.net. The embedded notice dated Jan. 17 now contained a statement about the seized domain.

VPNLab.net Investigation

Per Europol, the said VPN provider started its service in 2008. At first, it promoted its business by offering VPN services to customers. It previously said that its product could bar users' computers from exposing their ISPs to governments and other security agencies.

"Our service is designed for a broad spectrum of clients: webmasters, SEO-optimizers, traders, businessmen and people, who care about their personal security," VPNLab.net wrote on its now-deleted homepage.

As authorities discovered more ransomware attacks that start from online services, they became more skeptical even about VPN providers. Because of this, they began to unearth findings of secret hacking incidents that involve them.

The security experts immediately discovered that VPNLab.net has even reached the dark web to advertise its product to cybercriminals.

Dark Reading wrote in another report that the following countries have been affected by the recent server disruption:

US

UK

Ukraine

Latvia

France

Hungary

Germany

Canada

Czech Republic

The Netherlands

VPN Selling on Dark Market

The dark web is notorious for allowing people to engage in unlawful activities such as selling illegal products and services. This is the reason why others call it the "black market" of the internet.

During the peak of the probe, Europol uncovered over one hundred businesses that were facing numerous cyberattacks. In addition, the agency retrieved important data from consumers who bought VPN services from the company. This pointed out evidence that there were hackers who reportedly utilized the tool.

Europol has also clarified that what pushed them to launch an investigation on VPNLab.net was its refusal to cooperate with them.

Since the takedown was successful on VPNLab.net, it's only a matter of time until the authorities investigate other VPN providers that could be connected to cybercriminals.

