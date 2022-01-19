SysJoker Malware Reportedly Attacks Intel, M1 Macs | Experts Recommend These Security Tools to Detect it

SysJoker malware has been recently discovered natively running on M1 Macs, according to a security researcher. Besides the Apple system, this malware can also operate in Intel.

First Mac Malware of 2022

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Patrick Wardle, a security expert, said that the SysJoker malware is the first of its kind to appear this year. Aside from the affected platforms, the researcher also added that a remote attacker could control it and exploit a system in many ways.

Previously, Intezer found out that this malware could only thrive in Linux. On top of that, it was discovered to be running on both macOS and Windows, as well. The cybersecurity firm only focused on Windows systems.

Apparently, it does not only run in the said environment. Wardle unearthed information that this malware has its macOS variant.

Moreover, the SysJoker malware masquerades itself as a video file. However, it is indeed a universal binary based on arm64, and Intel builds. Since we mention arm64, it can freely operate across Apple Silicon Mac devices.

As such, it can launch a wide range of attacks since it can easily notify the payload server. Whenever a user restarts a Mac, it disguises as a make-shift directory based on Library/MacOSServices.

Security Tools that Can Detect SysJoker Malware

To address concerns about this alarming malware, Wardle wrote that there are tools that can track this security threat. These include his very own free, open-source application.

BlockBlock - According to Wardle, this security tool can identify the launch agent persistence or com.apple.update.plist of the malware

Lulu - This malware stopper relies on a firewall and can trim the encrypted address where the hacker carries out commands

KnockKnock- If you want to prevent your system from getting infected entirely, this anti-malware tool will dig deeper into the malware's persistence

How to Know if Your Mac is Infected With Malware

Clario wrote in another report that there are clear signs that will tell you if your Mac has living malware on it. Check these red flags that might plague your system.

Slower Mac Performance - This is one of the most common signs that your Mac has malware. Probably, a remote attacker could be conducting DDoS attacks on your device.

Popping of Security Notifications - If you notice that security alerts appear even if you don't scan your Mac, the malware could be the culprit behind this.

Extensions or Homepage Coming Out - Another red flag to check if your Mac is infected with malware is the sudden appearance of extensions in your browser. This is an indication that your device is being hijacked by an intruder.

Full of Ads - Of course, this obvious sign should be paid attention to. If you are having trouble clicking a page because of annoying ads, maybe it's time to clean your Mac with a security tool.

Spam Messages - If your friends are receiving spam from your account or email, you might as well want to evaluate if your Mac is infected with a virus.

In 2021, Tech Times wrote a report about the three zero-day flaws that Apple discovered from Apple Home devices. The Cupertino giant exposed the XCSSET malware from select platforms.

