YouTube announced that it would no longer be doing YouTube Originals. The video streaming giant stated that it would wind down the productions team six years after its launch.

YouTube to Shut Down YouTube Originals

The news came after YouTube's global head of original content, Susanne Daniels, was revealed to be leaving the company in March, according to Variety.

Going forward, the Google-owned company will only be funding programs that are part of YouTube Kids and Black Voices. This move was confirmed by YouTube's chief business officer, Robert Kyncl.

Kyncl cited the growth of YouTube's Partner Program for ad-revenue sharing. The program now has more than 2 million participants. He said that now, the investments can better impact more creators when given to other initiatives.

Kyncl added that the company will honor their commitment for all of the shows that are still in contract and those that are in progress, and all creators who are involved with the said shows will hear from them directly in the next few days to discuss how what they can do moving forward.

Development of YouTube Originals

When YouTube Originals was first introduced, the video streaming company had planned to try out the subscription-streaming business, much like Hulu and Netflix, according to The Verge.

However, within a couple of years, the plan changed, and in 2018 YouTube shut down its slate of scripted movies and TV shows. Several of its contents moved to other platforms, according to Collider.

YouTube Originals became free on the platform in September 2019.

The hit TV show "Cobra Kai" is now under Netflix, the show "On Becoming God in Central Florida" is now on Showtime, and "Step Up" is now on Starz.

Instead, Daniels and her team changed their focus on an unscripted fare in three main areas: celebrity, music, and creator-focused originals. They also currently focus on educational programming. Now, the video streaming giant is also ending its funds in those areas.

Some of the most popular YouTube Originals were documentary series. "Justin Bieber: Seasons" was a hit with the fans worldwide, "Liza On Demand" is one of its best original comedy shows, the continuation of the "Karate Kid" movie franchise, "Cobra Kai" is one of YouTube's best drama series and an interactive series with famous YouTube vlogger Markiplier.

As for music, YouTube Originals partnered up with famous artists like Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, Lewis Capaldi, and Camilo.

The company also launched a weekly new-music program called "Released." The lineup included livestreamed concerts of Coldplay, Andrea Bocelli, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift.

In 2019, Robert Downey Jr. hosted YouTube Original's AI series.

Last year, YouTube launched "Best Shape of My Life" by Will Smith. It is an unscripted series following the actor's fitness journey.

The unscripted slate also included specials with comedian Kevin Hart, socialite Paris Hilton, Lele Pons, MrBeast, and influencer Bretman Rock. A documentary film "Life in a Day 2020" from executive producer Ridley Scott and director Kevin Macdonald.

From now on, YouTube will focus on content for children via YouTube Kids and Black Voices, which is the company's way to amplify Black voices on YouTube. It will give 21 Black artists partner support, and the company will invest in the development of their respective channels.

