Apple does give discounts for buyers who trade in their Android devices, but now, they value them lesser than before. The maximum discount that buyers can get upon trade-in has dropped from $545 to $405.

Company Extends Efforts to Push Users to Upgrade to iPhone 13

According to the story by 9to5Mac, Apple has reportedly been pushing users to upgrade their phones to the newest iPhone 13 lines. The problem, however, is that the company doesn't think that Android devices are really worth a big value whenever buyers are trading in for a brand new phone.

As initially spotted by MacRumors, the company has changed the official estimated trade-in value for users wanting to turn in their Android phones in order to get a brand new iPhone. Previously, trade-ins could fetch buyers a decent $545 discount when purchasing from the Apple Store, but now, the maximum discount has been brought down to just $405.

Apple Lowers Trade-In Value for Android Devices

As of the moment, it is also important to note that Samsung is planning to release new Android flagship phones as well in the course of the coming weeks. Apple, on the other hand, still has to update its price list in order to include the Google Pixel 6 making sense why the company decided to lower the value of Android phones whenever trading them in for an iPhone.

To top everything off, Apple, obviously, doesn't include all of the Android phones, which means not even all of the flagship ones. With that, the list of all the eligible Android phones that can be exchanged for trade-ins is listed on Apple.

Here are Examples of How Trade-In Prices for Android Phones Dropped for a New iPhone:

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G - now $325 from a previous $435

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - now $260 from a previous $325

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - now $205 from a previous $275

Samsung Galaxy S20 - now $150 from a previous $205

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - now $405 from a previous $545

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - now $285 from a previous $385

Google Pixel 5 - now $235 from a previous $315

Google Pixel 4 XL - now $135 from a previous $180

Google Pixel 4 - now $110 from a previous $150

Make Sure to Scan the List for Good Trade-In Discounts

As per 9to5Mac, should users not find Apple's price list enticing for them to trade in their current Android phone to get a new iPhone, there are, however, some devices that fetch good trade-in values, but they have to be scanned through the list.

Should users be lucky to have the device with a good trade-in value, they will be able to get the new iPhone at a fair discount. Make sure to check the list of trade-in devices to see which trade-in is worth it.

