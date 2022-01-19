Apple's long-time rumored under-display Face ID technology won't be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro. With that, the rumored feature is set to be pushed back even further until 2023 and could potentially launch with the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple Face ID Tech Unlikely to Come with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

According to the story by MacRumors, based on the latest rumors, it currently looks unlikely that the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro as well as the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be featuring Face ID technology under the display, opposing what a number of reports have been claiming over the course of 2021.

Ross Young, a display industry consultant responsible for often revealing accurate insights directly into Apple's plans, recently made claims that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with both hole-puncha and pill-shaped cutouts located near the top of the display itself.

Face ID Dot Projector

As per Young, he believes that the hole will contain the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will also supposedly house the front camera and an infrared camera for Face ID. Young notes that it could also contain some other components.

Young claimed in a follow-up tweet that the upcoming infrared camera will not be moved directly under the display until 2023 or 2024. This suggests that the Face ID's components won't be fully displayed until the future iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 16 Pro.

Rumors Say Face ID Feature Won't Come Until 2023

It is reportedly also worth noting, as per MacRumors, that TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted back in 2021 that the upcoming Face ID would not be moved under the display of Apple devices until the year 2023.

Ming-Chi Kuo gave this statement despite the emergence of multiple reports, all suggesting the early arrival of the feature. With that, Apple has also invested heavily in miniaturizing the True Depth camera array.

Apple Potential On-Screen Design in 2023

Apple's True Depth camera array investments can be seen with the iPhone 13 lineup, which features a 20% smaller notch. Further miniaturizing and streamlining to maximize display areas still sound very likely in the near future.

Although the pill and the hole-punch design for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models wouldn't really provide a seamless viewing experience, it still does provide slightly more space at the top of the display.

The move is also another huge step towards completely all-screen designs. Also, if Young and Kuo are correct, Apple could finally deliver an all-screen design in 2023. This, of course, has yet to be proven so despite coming from Young and Kuo, the predictions should still be taken with a grain of salt.

