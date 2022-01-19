You've heard of Gucci belts, Gucci bags, and even a Gucci Xbox Series X. Now, Gucci takes its crypto and blockchain aspirations to the next (most digital) level with a forthcoming collaboration with NFT art marketplace Superplastic and a sneak purview into its Vault concept.

Gucci and Superplastic will together devise a series of ten special NFTs, aptly coined the #SuperGucci collection. Superplastic has a special kind of artistic branding and taste for its tokens, as expressed in its collaboration with the alternative rock band The Gorillaz, visual artist Pete Fowler, and fashion horror icon Guggimon.

Transcending the confines of time and space, the first ten #SUPERGUCCI NFTs created by @superplastic and the House represent a visionary path of experimentation into the metaverse. Discover more about the drop https://t.co/zifYOyUOsa #AlessandroMichele #GucciVault pic.twitter.com/SHhMPkPraz — gucci (@gucci) January 18, 2022

It's not Gucci's first rodeo amongst the NFT scene. In June of last year, Gucci released NFTs based on its 2021 Fall/Winter collection taken from a four-minute film called Aria. This specific drop, which took form via an online auction hosted by Christie's, netted the house $20,000, yet was donated to support Covid-19 vaccines to UNICEF USA.

Gucci is also building out an "online concept store," called the Vault, in tandem with the Superplastic collab. This metaverse attraction will hold various forms of historical memorabilia, fashion pieces, art, and, of course, NFTs, specifically those made under the Superplastic x House collaboration.

Entitled "Edition #1," Gucci considers this metaverse concept as not just a simple gallery or storefront. In the company's own words, "Vault is many different things at once: a time machine, an archive, a library, a laboratory, and a meeting place." In other words, don't think of it solely as some metaverse NFT cash-in.

NFTs have no sooner invaded the fashion world by storm. Last year, Burberry took to the scene with a Blanko shark utilized inside the Blankos Block Party game by Mythical Games. This line of fashion-in-games NFT collection was the fastest-selling drop for Blankos to that point, according to its official Twitter account.

Other major brands are accepting this new art form, increasing their stake not only in the digital crypto space but also in elevating their brand awareness. Look no further than Gap of all places, which boasts a collection of 100 NFTs designed by Frank Ape's Brandon Sines. Several luxury brands like Gucci have also shown support of NFTs, including Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, and more.

