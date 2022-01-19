Meta To Track Metaverse Users' Emotions To Create Realistic Digital Avatars... And Ads?

Meta's patents, which were sent to the U.S. Patent Trademark Office, revealed that the social media giant is planning to track the metaverse users' emotions so that they can create more realistic digital avatars.

However, the leaked documents show that the tech firm will also use the gathered biometric data to create targeted advertisements.

Because of this, some critics claimed that the biometric data tracking activity of Mark Zuckerberg's company is its way to generate revenue from the virtual reality platform.

Meta To Track Metaverse Users' Facial Expressions?

According to New York Post's latest report, Meta will track metaverse users' body movements, facial expressions, and eye movements. The tech firm will rely on the acquired data to create virtual stores.

Once this happens, the social media giant will start selling ad-sponsored digital goods, which some experts claimed is an effort of Meta to monetize the metaverse.

Based on the leaked Meta patents, the company is working on a wearable magnetic sensor system, which the users around their torso will wear.

With this technology, Meta can track the body poses made by the individual immersed in the metaverse.

Aside from this, another patent also revealed a new headset system, which has the capability to monitor the facial expressions and eye movements made by consumers.

The headset is integrated with cameras and sensors, offering better graphics displays once people enter Meta's metaverse world.

Why Biometric Data Tracking is a Bad Thing

Coin Desk reported that the plan of Meta to use biometric data to create targeted ads would be another issue for the company.

Various experts in tech industries also shared their thoughts. A technology lawyer, who wanted to remain anonymous, shared that the targeted ads based on people's involuntary biological reactions will be a "nightmare" scenario.

"These patent applications indicate that Meta has not learned its lesson, having been accused previously of storing users' biometric data without permission," added Emma Taylor, the GlobaData technology analyst.

In other news, Meta's FB PR Head John Pinette decided to step down from his position. Meanwhile, Meta recently confirmed that COVID-19 boosters shots are now required.

