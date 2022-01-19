Instagram creators will now be given another way to earn through the social platform platform through subscriptions. As of press time, a very small number of influencers located in the US will have access to the feature as the company is still testing it out.

Instagram Tests Out New Features for Creators

Instagram is still testing out a feature that allows creators to put livestreams and stories behind a paywall.

These stories can be saved as "subscribers-only highlights" that will have a purple ring in order to differentiate them. This is according to Adam Mosserri, the head of Instagram.

As far as Twitch and YouTube are concerned, their subscribers will be getting a purple badge located next to their usernames. This means that the badge can be seen in comments, messages, and other places.

Creators can Paywall Stories and Livestream

Creators will be able to devote even more of their attention directly to subscribers thanks to this feature. According to the story by Engadget, more subscription features could be added by Instagram in the nearby future.

Mosseri also noted that his team is working on different ways for creators to export their subscriber lists. This is so that they can take them off of Instagram and into other apps and websites that were built by other companies.

Meta Won't be Taking a Cut from Earnings Until 2023

Creators will be able to set a standard monthly subscription price of their choosing and followers can easily subscribe through a button located on their profile.

In addition, Instagram is planning to expand the test to accommodate more creators in the coming months. Its parent company, Meta, noted that it won't be taking a cut of creators' earnings until at least 2023.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, noted that the new feature will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers. These benefits include access to certain exclusive Stories and Lives.

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Tools for Creators

According to Zuckerberg, he is excited to keep building different tools that creators can use to earn through their creative work. He also said he is looking forward to putting the tools in more creators' hands soon.

In relation to this, Facebook previously tried out subscriptions back in 2019. It seems that it is inevitable for Instagram to try it out as well due to its popularity with content creators and influencers.

Meta CEO Announces $1 Billion Investment in Creators by the End of 2022

Mosseri previously noted that creators would be one of Instagram's major areas of focus throughout the year. This subscriptions feature is one of the ways the company is doing that.

This feature follows after Instagram has offered creator payouts for those hitting certain livestreaming targets as well as some other monetization features.

In the summer of 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced his plan to invest a whopping $1 billion on creators by the end of 2022. With a lot of influencers finding a large audience on other platforms, the company decided to try and draw them to Facebook and Instagram through promises of payouts.

