Opera has been known to target specific users, like gamers, with the release of its GX, and now, it is launching a "crypto browser," which is expected to be available for Windows, Mac, and Android.

Opera Crypto Browser to Launch on Windows, Mac, and Android

As of the moment, the beta version of the new "Crypto Browser'' by Opera is currently available on Windows, Mac, and Android. To add, Opera is also launching its very own Web3 "Crypto Browser," comes with features like a built-in crypto wallet and more.

Aside from the built-in wallet, the "Crypto Browser is also expected to have support for decentralized apps or dApps, have easy access to cryptocurrency or NFT exchanges, and other additional features.

Support for Ethereum, Bitcoin, Celo, and Nervos Blockchain

As per Jorgen Arnesen, the Opera EVP, the total aim is to simplify the whole Web3 experience that is often bewildering to certain mainstream users. With that, a key feature is Opera's built-in non-custodial wallet capable of supporting blockchains like Ethereum, Celo, Bitcoin, and Nervos right away.

According to the story by Engadget, it also announced a partnership with Polygon, among others. With that, the idea is to allow users to access their wallets without any need for extensions and the option of third-party wallet use.

Crypto Browser to Support Web3 or Blockchain-based Decentralized Internet

Users will supposedly be able to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat to crypto on-ramp swap crypto that is directly in-wallet. Also, users should be able to send, receive, and check their balance as well.

The new "Crypto Browser" even has a secure clipboard tasked with ensuring other apps won't get the data when users copy/paste. Other primary functions include support for Web3 or basically the blockchain-based decentralized internet.

Crypto Environmental Backlash

Aside from providing more security through blockchain encryption, the browser allows users to access certain things like GameFi, where users can earn as they play their way through all different types of metaverses.

As per Opera, the bowsers will also be offering a "Crypto Corner" with the latest blockchain news that also lets users grow their Web3 skills. Mozilla, Opera's rival, announced that it would be accepting cryptocurrency donations but was actually hit by a backlash coming from users, including co-founder Jamie Zawinski regarding the environmental impact on the blockchain.

Read Also: BabyDogeCoin Tops BSC Projects Based on Altrank | PancakeSwap in 2nd and CateCoin in 3rd

Opera Looks Forward to Ethereum Layer 2

Opera noted that it was working towards implementing the much more energy-efficient Ethereum Layer 2 standard as fast as possible. Other companies like Ubisoft are now jumping on the whole blockchain train and NFTs and other offerings but have been hit with similar criticisms, as per PCGamer.

Opera, however, gives its users a choice along with its different browser options, including its regular Opera browser and the GX dedicated to gamers. The Crypto Browser is currently available for Android, Windows, and Mac, with an upcoming iOS version expected to launch soon.

Related Article: Walmart Trademark Filings Show Planned NFTs and Cryptocurrencies

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.