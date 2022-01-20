The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) introduced a new facial recognition interface for its online tax transactions that people need to use to verify their identity. The service would ensure that all transactions made will be by the person using it, requiring its users to use the interface before making any payments through its online platform.

IRS's ID.Me: Facial Recognition Interface to Pay Taxes Online

The IRS announced the online tax verification system on its platform last November, but it has not yet come into full swing until the present time. The new design brings a verification system that will require people to log into ID.me, a service from a Virginia-based company that developed an online facial recognition interface for digital transactions.

After creating an account with the IRS, users need to verify their identity by sending specific documents like a copy of their government ID, utility bills and other documents, and an ID.me selfie verification. After completing the procedure, the public may freely log into the service and settle their taxes online without going to a satellite office.

IRS Facial Recognition: Requirement for Online Tax Payments

According to Krebs on Security, this new requirement from the IRS is a process that people would need to do at least once before they can settle their tax payments online. The original log-in credentials would not work unless verified by the facial recognition interface, which is now a requirement for online transactions.

The IRS and ID.me recognition software will work together to deliver a system that would help achieve a secure online environment to settle taxes.

IRS and its Online Tax Platform

The IRS, along with many government transactions, have made their services available online, bringing an experience that users will enjoy right at the comforts of their homes. One of the known services online is the Stimulus online calculator that will help determine the amount of monetary aid that a person will receive amidst this COVID situation.

In recent times, the IRS was active in seizing cryptocurrency assets from illegal transactions, resulting in a massive $3.5 billion total comprised of bitcoins and other digital currencies. The federal agency's strong efforts help keep the crypto transactions safe and secure for people to experience, especially during this strong presence of digitalization.

As much as the IRS is looking into the tax evasion of people who do not settle their taxes properly, the agency also provides online services to help those who do it correctly. The new online service would help avoid fraudulent acts from the public, especially those that try and evade the law.

The new ID.me verification will help keep its platform more secure and effective for those that settle their taxes online.

