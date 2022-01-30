Knowing how to change location on the iPhone lets you enjoy a range of benefits and entertainment. You can prank your family and friends by hiding your real location on social media, playing location-restricted AR games, and increasing your match rate on geolocation dating apps. All of this and more are available in the palm of your hand with UltFone iOS location changer.

Best GPS Location Changer Software for iOS Devices

UltFone iOS Location Changer offers the best GPS location changer software without the need for jailbreak. In just a couple of steps, you can know how to change location on iPhone across all models and iOS versions.

Do not be confused with VPN, though. In contrast, iOS location changer applications can change your location in conjunction with GPS coordinates, while VPNs generally alter your IP address but not your GPS coordinates.

With UltFone iOS Location Changer, you can edit location settings for all location-based apps to get the most out of your iPhone devices.

Features and Review

Spoof Location

UltFone iOS Location Changer makes hiding and sharing new locations on iPhone easier. Plus, you can now play geo-restricted AR games, trick your friends, and meet more people on dating apps by changing your iPhone's GPS.

Besides that, knowing how to change location on iPhone with UltFone grants you access to location-based applications of your choice.

More than that, you can easily hide your current location with this GPS location changer to prevent people from tracking you.

Two-spot Movement

With the option to select start and endpoints, UltFone iOS Location Changer will automatically generate a route and let your iPhone's GPS track move along the route at a certain speed.

Multi-spot Movement

UltFone iOS Location Changer lets you select multiple locations on the map, and the location faker will move when you select the speed. It is particularly helpful when playing location-based AR games while at home.

Moreover, to dive further into knowing how to change location on iPhone, Ultfone iOS Location Changer provides more details for your convenience.

For starters, there are options for setting coordinates. Just choose a precise location from the drop-down menu. Then to be more realistic, you can customize your speed from 1m/s to 3.6km/h to simulate walking, cycling, or driving speed.

In addition, UltFone iOS Location Changer lets you pause at any time during the process to make the route more natural; it also automatically records and saves historical locations, so you can easily reselect them when necessary.

Pros

24/7 customer support in case of malfunction

Spoof/Change GPS Location on iPhone without jailbreak

Affordable price and available in multiple forms of purchase

Customize the route and speed as you like for a more natural course

Work with location-based apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook, etc.

Cons

You need to pay after three trials to continue using the application

How To Change Location on iPhone

UltFone iOS Location Changer does more than hide your current location. It also sets up fake locations on your social media accounts for a barrel of laughs, visits other locations in dating apps, and bypasses geo-blocking. Follow these instructions on how to change location on iPhone.

#1 Download UltFone iOS Location Changer on Windows or Mac.

#2 Launch the app.

#3 Connect your iPhone device to your PC.

#4 Tick the box confirming that you have 'Read the Disclaimer' and click 'Enter.'

#5 You are directed to enter your new GPS coordinates and click 'Search'

#6 Confirm your new address and click 'Start to Modify.'

Simulate GPS Movement Between Two Spots

#1 Switch to the 'Single-spot Movement Tab.'

#2 Select your desired start and endpoint and choose a customized speed for the trip.

#3 Click 'Start to Modify.'

Simulate GPS Move Along a Route With Multiple Spots

#1 Switch to the 'Multiple-spot Movement Tab.'

#2 Choose different multiple locations on the map.

#3 Click 'Start to Move.'

Other Ways To Change Location on iPhone

Apps for iOS GPS spoofing are also available on the App Store, allowing you to change your iPhone GPS location to stream location-restricted content. Here is how to do it:

#1 Search "spoof location iPhone." You'll find many different apps, the best of which are NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and PrivateVPN. Download the app to your iPhone.

#2 Launch the app of your choice and follow the setup process.

#3 To get started, click the List or the Map View and select the country.

#4 In a dialog box with the selected region, click the on/off switch icon.

#5 Safari will now treat you as if you were logged onto a site or service in that region when you browse the web.

How To Change Location on iPhone With Laptop

You can easily learn how to change location on iPhone with laptop through UltFone iOS Location Changer. You just have to download the software on your device. It supports both Windows and Mac. Then, follow the instructions above to change your location.

However, getting the software for your laptop can be done in two ways: by buying the software or by downloading a cracked version.

Cracked versions are done by patching up the parameters of the software and would often lead you to phishing sites and other malicious activities. Thus, it is more recommendable to download the UltFone iOS Location Changer directly from their website instead.

