Amazon Illegally Fires Daequan Smith Because of Worker Unionization Attempt, Says US National Labor Board

Amazon illegally fired Daequan Smith, one of the e-commerce workers at Staten Island, New York. This detail was confirmed by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The government department confirmed that the retail giant laid off Smith because he tried to create worker unions against the e-commerce giant.

Amazon fired Daequan back in October 2021. Before he was relieved from his position, the worker served as one of the Amazon Labor Union or ALU organizers.

The remaining workers in the union filed a complaint to NLRB, claiming that the retailer conducted unfair labor practices.

Amazon Illegally Fires Daequan Smith

According to Engadget's latest report, the U.S. labor board discovered merit in ALU's allegations. Kayla Blado, the National Labor Relations Board's spokesperson, is the one that confirmed Amazon did illegally fire Smith.

Because of this, the NLRB decided to file a formal complaint against Amazon. However, the government department clarified that it would only do this if the retail giant didn't settle the issue right away.

"The complaint would allege a discharge because of union and other protected concerted activities, among other allegations," said Blado via The Verge.

As of the moment, Amazon hasn't released any statement regarding the call out of NLRB.

What's the Goal of ALU

Right now, various workers are complaining about Amazon's way of handling its employees during the ongoing global pandemic.

Because of this, they decided to create the Amazon Labor Union, an organization that aims to protect the company's employees working in its warehouses in New York.

ALU is currently made up of the former and current employees of Amazon. This means that the independent group is not connected with other major national unions.

If you want to learn more details about the Amazon Labor Union, you can visit this link.

