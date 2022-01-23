It has been more than a year since the PlayStation 5 launched and so far, it has still been very difficult for buyers to buy at MSRP due to stock being constantly sold out. For those who have missed out on the large holiday wave of PS5 restock on different online retailers, luckily, there is another wave of restocks coming soon.

PlayStation 5 Supply Affected by the Global Chip Shortage

With only a few more days left until the end of January, there are different online retailers that are expected to roll out the PlayStation 5 restock. The scalper situation, although still existing, seems to have calmed down a little bit.

When the PlayStation 5 initially launched, the scalper situation was out of hand due to the lack of supply because of the global chip shortage. The fact that most consoles were being bought online as opposed to the physical store also contributed to it.

Advantages of Buying from a Physical Store

One advantage of buying the console from a physical store is that people can wait in line to buy the console. When it comes to buying online, scalpers can use bots to automatically place orders and repeat the process until they buy out all the available stock so they can sell the consoles at higher prices.

One way for buyers to improve their chances is by following online PS5 restock tracker Twitter accounts that notify followers whenever a new stock is found online. Before that even happens, however, it is also important to know where the console might launch in order to prepare for it.

Where the PS5 Restock Might Drop

One problem some previous buyers experienced was not having an account or missing out on putting in their details to an account before purchasing the PS5 restock. This left them stuck in the checkout process and by the time they finish this, the stock is no longer available for purchase.

An article by GamingIntel provides a list of different online retailers that will have the PS5 restock available from January 24 to 30. The online retailers include Amazon, PlayStation Direct, Walmart, Antonline, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy.

PS5 Restock Online January 24 to January 30, 2022:

Amazon PS5 Restock Online

PlayStation 5 restock expected drop date: Most likely be on January 24 to 29

PlayStation Direct PS5 Restock Online

PlayStation 5 restock expected drop date: Most likely be on January 26 to 28 (remains still a rumor)

Walmart PS5 Restock Online

PlayStation 5 restock expected drop date: Most likely be on January 24 to 29

Antonline PS5 Restock Online

PlayStation 5 restock expected drop date: Most likely be on January 24 to 29

GameStop PS5 Restock Online

PlayStation 5 restock expected drop date: Most likely be on January 24 to 29 (important to note that this could be an in-store restock)

Before the date comes, make sure to have accounts in these online retailers to prepare for a swift checkout once the PS5 restock date comes.

